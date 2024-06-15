Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Release date, time, spoilers speculation and more

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga faced delays after creator Gege Akutami revealed health concerns. The anticipation for Chapter 263 has reached a fever pitch as the fate of Sukuna and the sorcerers hangs in the balance while the Shinjuku Showdown Arc approaches its conclusion. Chapter 262 delivered no new developments as it was kept short, but fans have high hopes for the next chapter. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter, including release details, timing, and what to expect in this popular manga series. Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter stirs controversy as Yuta suffers severe injuries in a bloody clash with sorcerers. Fans debate the morality of plot twists and cultural values depicted in the manga. Chapter 261's unexpected turn leaves readers divided.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 release date

No new chapter of JJK this week. The manga is currently on hiatus, as was the case in the previous chapter. However, the new release date for JJK Chapter 263 is June 30, 2024, at 7 AM PT / 12 AM JST. Here’s the exact time region-wise.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 regional timings

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, June 30 7:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 30 10:00 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 30 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 30 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 30 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 30 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, July 1 12:00 AM Australia Central Time Monday, July 1 1:30 AM

Why is the JJK 263 release facing a delay?

Days after Jujutsu Kaisen’s official social media handle announced the imminent conclusion of the current arc, fans eagerly anticipated the new showdown, which was expected to unfold by the end of June. However, due to unforeseen delays impacting the next two chapters, caused by creator Gege Akutami’s declining health, the release schedule has been affected. Akutami earlier apologised to fans for the inconvenience.

The translated message of his Japanese message reads, “I got sick and have been having weird symptoms. Sorry for all the trouble I’ve been causing.”

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen loses no. 1 ranking to ‘controversial’ manga after recent turmoil

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers speculations

The explosive turn began in chapter 261 when Yuta took over Gojo’s body using Kenjaku’s technique. Thanks to Gojo, now he knows the counter-attack for Sukuna’s open barrier domain, which could resist the harmful powers of the Malevolent Shrine for about three minutes. The chapter also revealed Yuta underwent body swap training with Gojo previously.

Also read: Bridgerton 3 ‘rule-breaking’ mirror scene: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan open up about the characters' feelings

In the upcoming chapter, Yuta may need to adapt to Sukuna's fighting style, having not observed it firsthand during his battle with Gojo. The latest instalment of Jujutsu Kaisen keeps us on the edge, hinting at a crucial moment! Even though Sukuna's attacks are relentless, Rika's unwavering effort to safeguard Yuta indicates she's going to be a key figure in his survival. The situation is dire, and Sukuna appears to be unyielding. With Yuji and Todo by the side, their intervention could profoundly influence the battle's outcome.