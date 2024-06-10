Why was Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 so short? Fans left disappointed despite Gojo's return

The anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 reached a fever pitch as Gege Akutami brought back Gojo from the dead. Though the chapter titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 34, released Sunday, fans were left disappointed by its surprisingly short length. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 left fans disappointed

Why was Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 so short?

Jujutsu Kaisen previously revealed a twisted narrative as Yuta took over Gojo's dead body. Fans initially thought that Gojo was alive and thriving again, but those hopes were shattered by the shocking revelation about who was really in control of him. As the plot thickened, fans eagerly awaited the release of Chapter 262 in hopes of learning more about the gruelling fight against Sukuna.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The chapter did focus on the battle, but the plot barely advanced, as it consisted of only seven pages. This made the chapter one of the shortest ever in Jujutsu Kaisen's history. However, Akutami revealed in a statement shared in Japanese that he is suffering from an undisclosed illness.

The 32-year-old manga artist apologised to his fans, saying, “I got sick and have been having weird symptoms. Sorry for all the trouble I’ve been causing.” In the wake of his sudden illness, the dark fantasy manga will be on a break for the next two weeks. The series is expected to resume in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #31.

Fans react to JJK Chapter 262, send wishes to Gege Akutami

An X, formerly Twitter page dedicated to the manga series wrote, “This Chapter only has 7 pages and Gege is taking a two weeks break (maybe for some illness).” In response to the tweet, an angry fan said, “So basically it became 4 week break. It would've been better if he didn't release these 7 pages s**t.”

Meanwhile, others wished him a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “Praying for a speedy recovery for GOAT Gege. Hopefully it doesn’t get to serious.” Another said, “Hope he takes a rest and know that its alright, Get well soon. Praying for a quick recovery.”