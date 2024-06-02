Why is there no Jujutsu Kaisen this week? Here's when Chapter 262 will be out

The excitement for Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a fever pitch as the famed manga is nearing its conclusion. Following the release of the previous chapter, fans were left shocked to see the shocking moment Yuta took over Gojo's body. As the battle against the King of Curses grows more intense, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. Unfortunately, Chapter 262 won't be released this week, here's why: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will not be arriving this week, here's why

Why is there no Jujutsu Kaisen this week?

While the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is following its regular release schedule this week, Jujutsu Kaisen is on a one-week hiatus. Creators generally take a week-long break every three weeks. Hence, Chapter 262 is set to arrive on Monday, June 10, at 12 am JST. The majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Sunday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the release schedule based on your timezone below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 release date and time

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 am June 9 Sunday CDT 10:00 am June 9 Sunday EDT 11:00 am June 9 Sunday GMT 3:00 pm June 9 Sunday JST 12:00 am June 10 Monday ACST 12:30 am June 10 Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262?

Fans can read the upcoming issue on Jujutsu Kaisen's official sources, such as the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms provide the chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262?

Considering the intensity of the present scenario, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is most likely to pick up right after the previous chapter. As the manga is nearing its conclusion, things are expected to escalate in the coming chapters. The upcoming chapter is expected to highlight the aftermath of Yuta's shocking takeover of Gojo's body.

Since Yuta can only copy a technique for five minutes, it is unclear what could happen next. Chapter 261 ended with both Sukuna and Yuta preparing for a domain clash, so fans can expect to see more bloodshed in the next chapter. However, it is quite likely that Sukuna is finally headed towards his elimination. With the King of Curses now weekend, Yuta and others will not hold back.