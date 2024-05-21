Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261: Is Gojo really back? Find out release date and time

Good news for JJK fans! With no breaks in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's release schedule this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 is right around the corner. In the previous issue, fans were left stunned by Gojo's comeback. Often regarded as the strongest character in the series, Gojo is yet to fully return. As Gege Akutami stirred the fans of his beloved dark fantasy manga, the anticipation for the next chapter is at a record high. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: Jujutsu Kaisen fans will see Gojo finally making a return in chapter 261

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 release date and time

Although no spoilers for the chapter are available yet, fans have some respite as the release date is confirmed. Thanks to the manga's normal schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 is set to arrive on Monday, May 27, at 12 a.m. JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Sunday. Given the regional time differences, you can check out the exact release time according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8 am May 26 Sunday CDT 10 am May 26 Sunday EDT 11 am May 26 Sunday GMT 3 pm May 26 Sunday ACST 12:30 am May 27 Monday

Where to read to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261?

Fans can read the upcoming issue on Jujutsu Kaisen's official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms provide the chapters on a free-to-read basis, the latter requires a paid subscription.

Is Gojo really back? Here's what to expect from JJK Chapter 261

While fans started speculating about Gojo's return merely days after his shocking death, Akutami kept breaking their hearts with no official confirmation. However, the likelihood of the beloved character's return has been teased in the past few chapters, as several flashback scenes featured Gojo. Just when fans were nearly convinced that it would never actually happen. Akutami took them by surprise and provided solid evidence of Gojo's return.

However, it appears that there might be a catch to this. As Sukuna saw Gojo's figure only after being beaten black-and-blue by Yuji and co, it is likely that Gojo may return but not in the flesh. Since his body was destroyed at the time of his death, it is quite possible that it is Gojo's spirit that has returned. Either way, fans are equally excited, but for now, we must wait for the initial spoilers before drawing any conclusions.