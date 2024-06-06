Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers: Major plot bomber you can expect

{Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262} Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter stirs controversy as Yuta suffers severe injuries in a bloody clash with sorcerers. Fans debate the morality of plot twists and cultural values depicted in the manga. Chapter 261's unexpected turn leaves readers divided.(Weekly Shōnen Jump)

Following the reveal of Yuta Okkotsu’s current status and how he got there in the previous issue, fans are more anxious than ever for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262’s release.

Manga readers are eagerly scouring every corner of the internet for any spoilers for the upcoming issue. Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 yet, as the series’ spoiler process isn’t set to begin until later in the issue’s release week.

This process could be halted at any moment without warning due to recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan.

That being said, there are thankfully a few aspects of events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 that fans can count on being present even without the help of leaks. This includes a continuation of the clash of Domain Expansions between Yuta (in Satoru Gojo’s body) and Ryomen Sukuna, which will likely mark the beginning of the end of the fight against Sukuna.

What major spoilers to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is likely to see Yuta struggle in a clash of Domains as he learns the Limitless technique. The chapter will most likely begin with both Infinite Void and Malevolent Shrine being fully manifest in a clash of Domains similar to what fans have already seen.

The explanation will most likely be that Yuta isn’t using the Limitless or Infinite Void as effectively as Gojo was able to, which is understandable considering the circumstances. However, Sukuna has picked up on this as well and is planning to overwhelm Yuta with his Domain and end their fight before it even begins.

At this point, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 should see Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo get involved in some way. This should be possible via the clashing of Domains not resulting in a fully erected barrier for Unlimited Void. Furthermore, Malevolent Shrine is a barrierless Domain, so the pair should be able to target Sukuna at a minimum during the actual clashing process.

This should see Sukuna’s Cursed Energy drop, as well as his control over Reverse Cursed Technique and a plethora of other effects. The lack of control over Reverse Cursed Technique is especially significant since the clash of Domains will do significant damage to both Yuta and Sukuna’s brains. However, this is unlikely to compensate for the difference in skill Sukuna and Yuta have for their respective repertoires at this time.

Likewise, the issue could see Yuta lose this first clash, being caught in Malevolent Shrine’s reach and forced to use the Reverse Cursed Technique and the Limitless to counter.

Yuji and Todo will likely recognize this and try rushing to his side, only for Uraume to appear on the battlefield to try and cement Sukuna's victory. This will likely set up a flashback for most of the subsequent issue explaining how Uraume got away from Kinji Hakari at seemingly the perfect time.

With the manga series now nearing its end and Sukuna's cursed energy also at its last reserves, the next chapter could hint at the winner of the final fight.