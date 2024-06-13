Jujutsu Kaisen loses no. 1 ranking to ‘controversial’ manga after recent turmoil

After a lengthy reign at the top, Jujutsu Kaisen has slipped to the number two spot. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man claimed the number one position with the release of Chapter 168. This shift comes amidst recent turmoil for Jujutsu Kaisen, including a divisive story arc and a brief hiatus. Chainsaw Man, on the other hand, has seen a sudden rise in popularity, especially after a controversial development in the story, which remains a hotly debated topic. Jujutsu Kaisen's second crossover with Fortnite teased. Epic Games has yet to comment officially. (Fortnite)

Jujutsu Kaisen dethroned by Chainsaw Man

Gege Akutami's critically acclaimed series, Jujutsu Kaisen, with its massive global fanbase, has even surpassed long-time champion One Piece. However, it faced a sudden setback due to the author's illness. The latest ‘hottest’ rankings on the Manga Plus website surprised everyone, showing Jujutsu Kaisen slipping. Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man surged ahead with nearly 600,000 hits from chapters 167 and 168. In contrast, Jujutsu Kaisen and Kishimoto's Boruto are now in second and third place with around 420,000 and 380,000 hits each.

The Top 5

Why is Jujustu Kaisen on break

The series, already facing heat in Japan after a controversial body-switching twist in Chapter 261, has been dethroned. Chapter 261, hinting at Gojo's comeback, instead delivered a shocking turn: Yuta Okkotsu taking on Gojo's body using Kenjaku's technique. This controversial scenario split fans, as it seemed to twist Yuta's selflessness into something disturbing. A short break after this shocking turn only added to the disappointment when Chapter 262 came out and was surprisingly brief. Author Gege Akutami has revealed he is fighting an undisclosed illness, which explains the story's unexpected changes and the hiatus.

JJK hiatus opens door for Chainsaw Man's shocking rise

The recent hiatus of Jujutsu Kaisen has opened up a surprising chance for Chainsaw Man to rise to the pinnacle. Yet, Chainsaw Man's ascent is fraught with debate. The most recent installments show a non-consensual encounter between Denji and Asa Mitaka, with Yoru taking advantage of Denji through Asa, sparking outrage among some fans. However, some fans, who are used to Chainsaw Man's grim content, see it as normal. Now, Chapter 168 further muddies the waters by leaving readers unsure if these events were real. Despite the debate, manga remains one of the most discussed topics and fans seem to be very much interested in the developments.