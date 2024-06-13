BTS’ J-Hope is ‘jealous bf’ as he teases ARMY with Lovely Runner’s Sun Jae; Jin shares 1000 hugs at Festa 2024

11 years strong! BTS, the band that started as 7 South Korean boys, has grown into a global sensation with a dedicated ARMY of millions. They've smashed language barriers and transcended borders. Even though the guys are currently serving their military duties, with the oldest, Jin, having just returned, the excitement hasn't faded a bit. Today, June 13th, marks their debut anniversary! To celebrate, Big Hit announced a special meet-and-greet with Jin (happening right now!), while the ever-thoughtful J-Hope penned a heartfelt letter to their fans. BTS Celebrates 11th Debut Anniversary with Jin's 'Hug' Event(Pic- X, Bighit)

BTS’ J-Hope writes letter to fans

No matter what, ARMY’s sunshine J-Hope never forgets to write letters to them, always speaking his mind. As always, this time, too, his letter arrived right on time. While all the members, including RM, Jungkook, Suga, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jin, wrote letters, it was the Arson crooner’s letter that caught the most attention for obvious reasons. In his letter, he asked ARMY a series of questions, but the last one stood out the most as it referenced the K-Drama Lovely.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

TvN’s recent K-drama "Lovely Runner" starring Byeon Woo Seok exploded in popularity globally. The show became a mega-hit despite lacking global OTT appeal, with Sun Jae’s character rising as a heartthrob. It's not possible that our BTS members, who are always quick on trends, would have missed it. That’s why in his letter, Hobi mentioned, “Did you cheat? Did you run with Sun Jae or not?”

Also read: Hierarchy review: K-drama graduating from Netflix’s school is messy and overdone; Lee Chae Min starrer disappoints

BTS’ J-Hope mentions Lovely Runner star in letter, Army says ‘jealous boyfriend’

J-Hope wrote in his letter:

“How have you been all this time? Are you eating well? Are you sleeping well? What are you interested in these days? How has life been without us? Is there anything you want to say to us when you meet us? Honestly, did you cheat or not? Did you run with Sunjae or not?”

A fan wrote, "Now see who is acting all jealous," another chimed in, "Yeah, we haven’t. We are waiting for you to come back." Another teased, "Hobi, I didn’t run or carry him on my back or watch it... I was going to watch it... but wait, listen to me." One more added, "I feel like Hobi's run away with Sunjae too, though."

Jin shares hugs at the 2024 Festa

While the members briefly united to congratulate Jin on his successful military completion, BigHit fulfilled their promise with Jin's in-person 'hug' event starting at 3 PM KST. As the Moon singer proceeded to hug at least 1000 fans, ARMY noticed the venue was designed with an astronaut theme, aligning with Jin’s solo album. Wootteo, a character designed to promote "The Astronaut," also appeared on stage, hinting at a possible major announcement soon.