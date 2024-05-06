 Chainsaw Man Chapter 165: Is Nayuta dead? Find out release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chainsaw Man Chapter 165: Is Nayuta dead? Find out release date, time, where to read and more

By Arya Vaishnavi
May 06, 2024 09:19 PM IST

Keep reading to find out the release date and time of Chainsaw Man Chapter 165

In the last chapter of Chainsaw Man, fans saw a broken Denji mindlessly searching for Nayuta. The mere thought of her death was unbearable for him. As the chapter ended on a lighter note, fans eagerly await Denji's next course of action—will he fight, or will he continue his search for Nayuta? Written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is one of the most famous dark fantasy manga series. Here's what you need to know ahead of next chapter's release:

Denji remains frustrated over Nayuta's whereabouts
Denji remains frustrated over Nayuta's whereabouts

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 is set to arrive on Wednesday, May 15, at 12 am JST. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PT7 amMay 14Tuesday
CT9 amMay 14Tuesday
ET10 amMay 14Tuesday
GMT3 pmMay 14Tuesday
ACST12:30 amMay 15Wednesday

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 165?

Fans can read the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources are free, the latter requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 165?

As seen in the previous issue, Denji's one and only goal, for now, is finding Nayuta. While no spoilers are available as of yet, the next chapter is likely to pick up right after he finishes eating the Sushi Asa gave him. With Denji's focus on her whereabouts, Asa and others are expected to brainstorm ideas. Speculative theories also suggest that Famine Devil Fami could possibly use Nayuta as leverage on Denji, forcing him to succumb to their wishes.

New Delhi
Monday, May 06, 2024
