Chainsaw Man Chapter 165: Is Nayuta dead? Find out release date, time, where to read and more

In the last chapter of Chainsaw Man, fans saw a broken Denji mindlessly searching for Nayuta. The mere thought of her death was unbearable for him. As the chapter ended on a lighter note, fans eagerly await Denji's next course of action—will he fight, or will he continue his search for Nayuta? Written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is one of the most famous dark fantasy manga series. Here's what you need to know ahead of next chapter's release: Denji remains frustrated over Nayuta's whereabouts

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 is set to arrive on Wednesday, May 15, at 12 am JST. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am May 14 Tuesday CT 9 am May 14 Tuesday ET 10 am May 14 Tuesday GMT 3 pm May 14 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am May 15 Wednesday

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 165?

Fans can read the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources are free, the latter requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 165?

As seen in the previous issue, Denji's one and only goal, for now, is finding Nayuta. While no spoilers are available as of yet, the next chapter is likely to pick up right after he finishes eating the Sushi Asa gave him. With Denji's focus on her whereabouts, Asa and others are expected to brainstorm ideas. Speculative theories also suggest that Famine Devil Fami could possibly use Nayuta as leverage on Denji, forcing him to succumb to their wishes.