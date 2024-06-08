Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not happy with Gojo's ‘return’: ‘Something is off about him’

{Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 and Chapter 262} Shibuya Incident Arc is hailed as one of the best, and it's easy to see why. With Gojo soon to be imprisoned, Yuji faces significant responsibilities.(MAPPA)

In the last arc, as we always expect, the action sparks up, and in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, the highly-anticipated fight between Yuta and Sukuna starts up, being that is in Satoru Gojo’s body currently.

Some fans were excited about what they still consider Gojo's “return,” while others were left confused and in a state of mixed feelings, given the contrast between what Gojo has become now and what he was before all that happened.

After beating Kenjaku, Yuta forces Rika to eat his ashes, which enables her to utilize the brain-hopping curse technique. The confrontation itself, or at least part of it, which will be discussed further, is expanded in Chapter 261 in fairly detail and is a hidden highlight of the series’ plot despite being initially presented as an episodic element of the entire performance.

Stealing Kenjaku's technique enables Yuta to enact his backup plan: placing his consciousness in Gojo, thus aiming to make it cooperate with the unique character whose body had a stitched-up appearance—a dead one at that. However, most of the sorcerers comprehend this versatility, yet Yuta still has some questions and interests about how it will work.

Another element that contributes to the show’s intense intrigue is the hint at Gojo’s possible revival; this happens in Chapter 260, in which the viewer sees the shadow of Gojo. But this changes rather quickly, as elementary distinctions creep in, revealing that Gojo’s soul is no longer contained within the flesh.

Yuta's dark brown hair, mannerisms, motionless facial features, and somewhat slower fight action contrast greatly with the Gojo stereotype.

Fans are sceptical seeing Yuta in Gojo's body

Many fans express discomfort and unease at the uncanny situation, they are missing Gojo's confident charisma.

“it's Yuta's facial expressions :o... but in Gojo's face xD,” one X user said.

“I like how Gege can clearly show it’s Yuta with just the body language & expressions,” another fan remarks.

One eagle-eyed user pointed out, “nah the facial expression is too not gojo for it to be gojo.”

Another piped in, “He looks a bit scary im not gonna lie.. kinda unsettling a bit .. like something is off about him :/”

Some fans draw parallels between Gojo's situation and his encounter with Kenjaku, who previously inhabited Geto's body.

“This what geto and megumi fans had to deal with 💀💀 (I'm experiencing it again for the third time),” one fan commented.

One chimed in, “Starting to know what he felt like looking at Geto-Kenjaku.”