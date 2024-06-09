 My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 09, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 titled Inflation

My Hero Academia is one of the longest-running anime series of all time with seven seasons so far. It first premiered in 2018. Since then, the fantasy-adventure series has amassed a wide fan base. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, the animated show is adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name by Kōhei Horikoshi. Following Deku's disappearance in the last episode, fans eagerly await the release of Episode 7. So, here's all you need to know:

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 is titled Inflation(X, formerly Twitter)
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 is titled Inflation(X, formerly Twitter)

MHA Season 7 Episode 7 release date and time

The Episode titled Inflation is set to arrive on Saturday, June 15, at 5:30 pm JST. However, audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will see an early morning release the same day. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT2:30 amJune 15Saturday
CDT4:30 amJune 15Saturday
EDT5:30 amJune 15Saturday
GMT8:30 amJune 15Saturday
ACST6:00 pmJune 15Saturday

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 is almost here, here's everything you need to know

Where to watch MHA Season 7 Episode 7?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. Shortly after it premieres, the episode will be available for streaming online on Hulu and Crunchyroll. However, it is important to note that both platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from MHA Season 7 Episode 7?

In Episode 6, titled Divison, fans saw Deku being pulled into one of the portals by Himiko Toga amid the intense battle against TomurAFO. With Deku gone, the situation remains grim for the heroes as the fight continues. The next episode is likely to reveal the truth behind his disappearance. Speculative theories suggest that Deku may approach Monoma.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On