My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia is one of the longest-running anime series of all time with seven seasons so far. It first premiered in 2018. Since then, the fantasy-adventure series has amassed a wide fan base. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, the animated show is adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name by Kōhei Horikoshi. Following Deku's disappearance in the last episode, fans eagerly await the release of Episode 7. So, here's all you need to know: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 is titled Inflation(X, formerly Twitter)

MHA Season 7 Episode 7 release date and time

The Episode titled Inflation is set to arrive on Saturday, June 15, at 5:30 pm JST. However, audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will see an early morning release the same day. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 2:30 am June 15 Saturday CDT 4:30 am June 15 Saturday EDT 5:30 am June 15 Saturday GMT 8:30 am June 15 Saturday ACST 6:00 pm June 15 Saturday

Where to watch MHA Season 7 Episode 7?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. Shortly after it premieres, the episode will be available for streaming online on Hulu and Crunchyroll. However, it is important to note that both platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from MHA Season 7 Episode 7?

In Episode 6, titled Divison, fans saw Deku being pulled into one of the portals by Himiko Toga amid the intense battle against TomurAFO. With Deku gone, the situation remains grim for the heroes as the fight continues. The next episode is likely to reveal the truth behind his disappearance. Speculative theories suggest that Deku may approach Monoma.