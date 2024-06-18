Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle crosses 11 billion yen at Japan box office; check out other anime films on weekend chart

The first of the final Haikyu duology officially surpassed the 11 billion yen mark during its 18th week at the Japanese box office. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle re-entered the Top 10 chart this past weekend (June 14-16), securing the 9th place. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle crosses the 11 billion yen mark at the Japanese box office.

Toho Animation and Production I.G's partnership is currently ruling over the world and consolidating the anime format's reign in the entertainment industry. The film features the anticipated showdown between the underdog Karasuno squad and the Nekoma's effective ground-breaking strategies on the volleyball court. According to Kogyo Tsushin, the beloved anime film, seeking to expand the TV adaptation's storyline, grossed 11.05 billion yen (US$74.23 million) after selling a cumulative tally of over 7.71 million tickets since its February opening.

After raking in its latest weekend collections, the Haikyu film is rejoicing in its grand status as the 35th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. On top of that, it has also become the 15th highest-grossing anime film on the same chart.

Haikyu The Dumpster Battle box office collection

That's not all. The sports anime movie opened in mainland Chinese theatres on Saturday, and consultancy firm Artisan Gateway's data shows that it has shot to the top of the country's domestic box office despite playing in cinemas for only two of three weekend days. Leading the Chinese box office, the Haikyu film scored $9.8 million (RMB69.4 million) during the June 15-16 weekend.

Following the example of the 27th movie in the Detective Conan franchise, Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, the first of the two-part Haikyu final film, is the second highest-grossing Japanese film of the year so far. Moreover, it proudly assumes the 21st place on the 2024 Worldwide Box Office chart, having collected a whopping revenue of over $86 million ($86,991,520), according to Box Office Mojo.

Other anime films ranking on the Japanese box office

Another high-ranking anime film on the Top 10 Japanese box office chart this past weekend was Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, which maintained its second rank and completed its 10th consecutive week stretch on the chart.

Bocchi the Rock: Re, the first of the two-part theatrical compilation of the wholesome anime series, took the fourth place in its second week. Umamusume: Pretty Derby—Beginning of a New Era retained its fifth rank during its fourth week. Meanwhile, Tsukiuta Movie: Rabbits Kingdom The Movie, which premiered as a 10th-anniversary celebration event of the Tsukiuta anime series, debuted on the list.

