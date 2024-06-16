Kaiju no 8 Episode 11: release date, game adaptation, where to watch and more

Episode 10 of Kaiju no 8 witnessed Hibino's heroic decision as he saved his comrades from Kaiju no 10. But, he did so at the cost of revealing his true identity to the Third Division. Japan Anti Kaiju Force’s newest recruit, Kafka Hibino's truth, revealed that he is the eighth monster in the previous episode. Despite his selfless act, Ashiro and the Third Division followed the code of conduct and considered him a potential threat, leading to his being taken into custody. Viewers are now desperate to know what fate holds for Hibino now that his secret has been revealed to the authorities. Kaiju No. 8 anime airs every Saturday. (Production I.G)

When and where to watch Kaiju no 8 Episode 11

The next episode of the anime will air on Saturday, June 22. It will be released at 11:00 p.m. JST (Japanese Standard Time), but the time may differ according to different time zones. The episode will be available to stream on various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, DisneyPlus, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. It will be the second-to-last episode in the anime series.

Global audiences may refer to the following schedule to stream it online:

Eastern Time: Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Central Time: Saturday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m.

Western European Time: Saturday, June 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Central European Time: Saturday, June 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The mobile and PC game adaptation of Kaiju no 8

The adventurous universe of Kaiju no 8 is set to be turned into a game designed for mobile and PCs. The official account of Kaiju no 8 announced the game's release along with a trailer on its official account. According to Crunchyroll, the game is being developed and distributed by the Akatsuki Games in association with TOHO and Production I.G. The game will be available to users via the App Store, Google Play, and Stream. It is titled after the anime, Kaiju no 8: The Game.