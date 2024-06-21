Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 delayed again: New leaks suggest July release due to Akutami’s waning health

Another delay for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 is on the cards. Just when things were heating up in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, with Yuta taking the reins against Sukuna, word on the manga street is that creator Gege Akutami needs some extra time to focus on their health. JJK chapter 262 was cut short, and fans were hoping for an explosive chapter 263 now that the sorcerers have Gojo's blessing. Here’s the next anticipated date to watch for if things don’t go as planned by the end of the month. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 delayed again: New leaks suggest July release due to Gege Akutami’s waning health(Manga Plus by Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 263 faces further delay

Fans were left hanging after a brief glimpse of Yuta facing off against Sukuna in chapter 262, and the wait to see the fate of the sorcerers intensifies with this latest setback. The manga is currently on hiatus, as was the case with the previous chapter. We were all hyped for June 30th and chapter 263, but according to whispers from the manga grapevine, it seems like things might be delayed again. Apparently, creator Gege Akutami needs more time to get healthy and recover from his illness fully.

JJK chp 263 eyes July release due to creator’s health concern

Earlier, the creator of the record-breaking manga series revealed that he is battling an undisclosed illness and even apologised to the fans for the delay himself. Now, it's unclear when the next chapter will come out. If the June 30th release gets halted, it will undoubtedly be released in July.

A JJK leaker as per Dexerto wrote, “According to the preview for next week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen is on break in issue 31. The series was supposedly taking a break for only two weeks, but the break was extended for another week, I will update you if there is anything more.”

It's a bummer for sure, but the well-being of the person behind the amazing story always comes first. Another leaker wished for a speedy recovery of Gege and said, “I hope Gege is just taking extra time to recover fully, and it’s not something like his health deteriorating even more. I’m praying for Gege’s better health.”

While fans are awaiting the showdown between the king of curses and the sorcerers, they are also concerned about the creator’s health and do not want him to rush things until he is in better shape.