Ben Affleck breaks marriage silence, says Jennifer Lopez's fame is 'bananas': 'Attention isn't my thing...'

Ben Affleck spoke about his marriage and Jennifer Lopez in a new interview which was reportedly shot before he started living separately in Brentwood. In an unusual move for the notoriously private actor, Affleck discussed the adjustments of being married to the pop star, stating that her fame is ‘F….n Bananas.’ He reportedly admitted that J. Lo's level of fame, while likely thrilling to many, isn't exactly his cup of tea. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

Ben Affleck opens up about his marriage to JLO

"We went somewhere with Jennifer—I can’t remember because she’s so famous and she creates this... People love her, and she really represents something important to people," the 51-year-old opened up about his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez that led to their marriage in 2022 during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart talk show.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Discussing how it feels to be married to someone that popular, the Accountant 2 star excitedly said, “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!'”

Also read: Justin Timberlake's ego crushed: Young cop unaware of his fame, album flops, trolls go wild

Jennifer Lopez’s fame is ‘f…n’ bananas’

With Jennifer Lopez being a huge star in both music and acting, it's no surprise fans get a little excited to see her in public. Affleck recounted a recent family outing to Times Square in New York City with their blended family. This includes his three children with Jennifer Garner, Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12), along with Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

“We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F—k it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s—t,” he said. Affleck continued, “We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s—t was like f—n’ bananas.'”

Also read: Taylor Swift's private Jet vandalised at Stansted Airport in London ahead of Wembley Eras Tour

The Hollywood A-lister, however, didn’t shed any light on marriage troubles or separate housing choices, likely because the interview was conducted before their split and divorce rumours started circulating in Tinseltown. He did address why he always appears 'grumpy' when facing cameras and paparazzi, contrasting with JLO, who absolutely enjoys it.

Ben Affleck breaks silence on his ‘grumpy’ face

For a long time, Affleck's 'grumpy' and 'low-looking' demeanour has been linked to rumours of their split or trouble in paradise. However, a close friend later revealed that he simply doesn't like cameras, and it turns out they were right. Affleck directly addressed those facial expressions, stating that he sometimes appears frustrated in paparazzi photos because he's a “little bit shy.”

“I don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go,” the Hollywood A-lister said.