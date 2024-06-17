Ben Affleck spends Father’s Day with ex Jennifer Garner after Lopez calls him her ‘hero’ amid split rumours

Ben Affleck is celebrating Father’s Day holiday with Jennifer Garner. The new resident of Brentwood was seen out and about on a sunny Sunday, hanging out with his ex-wife outside his new rental property, which costs $100,000 a month. The outing comes after his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, paid tribute to him by posting a Father’s Day wish on her Instagram story amid marital woes. Garner was spotted heading towards his new neighbour's house in her stunning casuals. Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner spotted in Brentwood schoolyard(New York Post)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite on Father’s Day

There wasn't much family fun documented this Father's Day for Ben Affleck as he kept a low-key profile. While Affleck and Garner’s kids, Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12), weren't pictured, Garner swung by Affleck's place on Sunday looking relaxed in jeans, a t-shirt, and a sweater in photos by PageSix. She accessorized with black sunglasses and carried a bottle of sparkling water. In a friendly gesture, the was later seen driving her back home. Jennifer Lopez, Affleck's current wife, was noticeably absent from the event, adding to the ongoing speculation about their marital issues.

Jennifer Lopez calls Affleck ‘our hero’

Whatever the reason may be for the A-listers rekindling their old flames and marrying in 2022 only to live separately two years later, one cannot deny that the couple are excellent parents. Despite keeping their distance amid split rumours, neither Lopez nor Affleck has shied away from attending any of their kids' events, whether school-related or private. Wishing him a Happy Father’s Day on Sunday, the Jenny from the Block singer shared a throwback picture of Affleck on her Instagram story and captioned it with “Our Hero... Happy Father’s Day.”

In addition to the three children that the Accountant star shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the actor is also a stepdad to Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to Marc Anthony. His marriage to Garner lasted a decade, ending in 2015, with the divorce finalized in 2018.

The Atlas star, who canceled her million-dollar LA residency scheduled for 2025, is believed to be putting her kids first. A source claims that the singer is also hoping to revive her canceled show. “She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans. She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it,” a source told PageSix.