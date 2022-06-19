Karan Johar shares adorable pics with Roohi, Yash, pens note: 'Happy Father’s Day to me and all single parents'

Karan Johar is currently on a vacation with his kids and has shared heartwarming photos with them on the occasion of Father's Day. The filmmaker, along with his five-year-old twins Roohi and Yash and mom Hiroo Johar left for a holiday on Saturday. He shared the photos with a note for himself, his mom and other single parents. Also read: Koffee With Karan season 7 teaser: Karan Johar shares old clips of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan

Karan is seen in his newspaper-print shirt and pyjamas, in which he was spotted on Saturday, posing for a photo shoot with his kids. Both Yash and Roohi are seen in customised silver tees with 'Dadda 50' written on them. Karan Johar shared a note on Father's Day.

He wrote along with the photos, “A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn’t have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love, time and support…. She is the wind beneath our wings of love …. My bachas!!! What do I say there isn’t a day I don’t thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father’s Day to me and to all single parents! It doesn’t just take two to nurture! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons in the comments section of the post. Soni Razdan wished him, “Happy Father's Day.” Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Adorable”. A fan even wrote, “Happy father's day to best father of this world.” One more said, “You are a great father.. Happy fathers day Karan!!”

Karan and his kids and mom were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. An hour before being spotted, Karan had shared a video in which his son was expressing his dislike for Karan's favourite pose. He even pouted like him and said, “I don't like dadda doing this kind of pose.”

