Koffee With Karan season 7 teaser: Karan Johar shares old clips of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar announced the release date for Koffee With Karan season 7 in a new teaser on Sunday. The video showed actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others, who featured in the previous seasons of Koffee With Karan. Promising another crackling season, the filmmaker called the new season of his celebrity chat show 'bigger and better.’ Read more: Karan Johar shares pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7, fans ask, 'who'll be the first guest?'

Karan shared that Koffee with Karan season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, instead of being telecast on Star World. Sharing a teaser, he wrote on Instagram, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent." Actor Karan Tacker commented, “Can’t wait!” One fan wrote, “Waiting for Shahid & Kiara in Koffee With Karan.” The actors were seen together in the 2019 film Kabir Singh.

In the clip shared by Karan, edited with different celeb’s quotes from the previous episodes, the filmmaker said, “Koffee With Karan season 7 is back… this time it is going to be bigger, better and more beautiful. Stay tuned.” Actors Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt also featured in the video.

Earlier in May, Karan Johar shared pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The talk show is known for its unconventional choice of guest pairings. For the finale of Koffee With Karan season 6, the host invited actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, who reportedly had a long-standing feud with each other. While not much is known about which celebrities would be seen together in Koffee With Karan season 7, according to reports, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will grace the show.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also expected to be seen in the new season, as per reports. However, Karan revealed in a new interview that Ranbir asked the filmmaker to not make him appear on the latest season of the show as a guest. Karan was speaking with Film Companion when he said, "Ranbir Kapoor has already told me 'I am not coming on your show'. He is like, 'I'd have to pay the price for too long. I should not do this to myself'." Imitating Ranbir, the filmmaker added, "Mujhe please show pe mat bulao (Please do not invite me to your show)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON