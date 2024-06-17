BLACKPINK's Rosé in talks to join YG subsidiary Black Label for solo career under Teddy; agency responds

BLACKPINK member Rosé is reportedly considering an offer to join BLACK LABEL after officially parting ways with YG Entertainment as a solo artist. While BLACKPINK as a group still operates under YG, all four members: Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo—have ended their individual contracts with the agency. Black Label, headed by producer Teddy, is currently home to artists like Jeon Somi, Taeyang, Zion.T, and Park Bo Gum. Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

Blackpink's Rosé to join Black Label?

Newsen reported early Monday morning that the only BLACKPINK member who has yet to sign a deal or launch her individual label is considering joining forces with producer Teddy. Teddy has been a key producer behind several of BLACKPINK's top tracks since the debut of the girl group's first single, Square One. Rosé previously mentioned how he was essentially BLACKPINK’s fifth member. Following the reports, the agency clarified its stance.

Black Label responds to Rosé joining the agency

In response to the report, the K-pop agency which is also a subsidiary of YG, rolled out a brief statement saying, “We are currently discussing signing [an exclusive] contract with Rosé.”

Once it owned the majority stake in THE BLACK LABEL, with a 45% share, YG Entertainment has now reduced its ownership to just 21%. Furthermore, in June 2023, THE BLACK LABEL held a board meeting to greenlight the move of its headquarters to the Hannam W Office, which was seen as a strategic decision. It is thought that this relocation signals a clear intention to fully sever ties with the parent company.

Currently, Jennie has launched her own label, ODD ATELIER, Lisa has established LLOUD, and Jisoo, along with her brother, has created BLISSOO.

Blinks are on cloud nine after news of Rosé surfaced, as Teddy is one of the beloved figures in the fandom. Many who are waiting for the singer to make her musical comeback are also excited. “So she’s going to THEBLACKLABEL. Please release music often,” one fan reacted. Others chimed in too: “Oh my god, I am so excited. Rosé and Teddy, epic.” “I think THEBLACKLABEL is the most realistic option other than her starting her own label. Please release music often.”