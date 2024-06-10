 Jennie Kim is officially a runway model! Blackpink star makes poised strides with catwalk debut for Jacquemus - Hindustan Times
Jennie Kim is officially a runway model! Blackpink star makes poised strides with catwalk debut for Jacquemus

ByAshima Grover
Jun 10, 2024 11:47 PM IST

Blackpink's Jennie has officially entered her “runway model era” after crossing off the singer, rapper, actor, performer, and CEO agenda from her to-do list.

Blackpink's Jennie is no longer merely making heads turn at red-carpet events. This time, she is officially the “main event” (for real).

Blackpink's Jennie Kim made her official runway debut on June 10 in Capri, Italy, when she closed the Jacquesmus "La Casa" show.
On Monday, June 10, Jennie Kim crossed off another agenda on her to-achieve list. The K-pop idol, singer, rapper, and actress finally debuted as a runway model. Making poised strides for Jacquesmus' “La Casa” cruise show, she took the fashion stage by surprise by closing the event that rejoiced in the brand's 15-year celebration.

Jennie's breathtaking initiation into the fashion world took place against the jaw-dropping backdrop of a cliffside sea view on the Italian island of Capri. Despite the start-studded gathering in attendance (including Dua Lipa, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gwyneth Paltrow and others) on Casa Malapart's roof patio, the versatile founder of Odd Atelier took charge with her sensational catwalk in a backless, sleeveless black midi dress. Jacquesmus' turquoise Le Rond Carre bag accessorised her look.

Watch Jennie Kim close the “La Casa” show for Jacquesmus FW24

The SOLO songstress is no stranger to the ‘maison’ and has previously attended other shows under its roof. 24 hours before the fashion show kicked off, Jacquesmus boasted Jennie's presence at the venue via social media posts.

The Blackpink member appeared in a cryptic carousel Instagram post that was enough to spark speculations surrounding her official participation as the face of the brand. The 28-year-old star posed against the magnificent environs of the island in the same hairdo she exhibited during the show. Sporting black sunglasses, with a red towel wrapped around her as a dress, Kim took in the awe-inspiring beauty of the isle.

As much as she's a good friend of Jacquesmus, Jennie is fairly acquainted with the model's aura. She's previously led several significant campaigns for Chanel, Calvin Klein, Gentle Monster and many more. 

Her long-time association with the former luxury brand also inspired her fans to affectionately nickname her “Human Chanel," especially following her buzziest 2023 Met Gala debut in a vintage 1990 Chanel dress.

 

