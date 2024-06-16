Netflix's new K-drama Miss Night And Day kicks off with strong ratings replacing Atypical family

Miss Night And Day, a new addition to Netflix's rom-com genre, has premiered on the OTT platform, replacing Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee. Starring Lee Jung Eun, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, and Choi Jin Hyuk, this new K-drama by JTBC debuted with higher viewership ratings than its predecessor in domestic rankings. Meanwhile, tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, despite controversy surrounding past episodes, continues to maintain a decent run. Netflix's new K-drama Miss Night And Day kicks off with strong ratings(Netflix)

Miss Night And Day premieres with strong ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, the new show released on June 15th scored an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent. Earlier, Atypical Family only managed to acquire 3.3 percent during its premiere. The show is subsequently airing on OTT giant Netflix for the global audience and will arrive every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 KST.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Bridgerton 3 ‘rule-breaking’ mirror scene: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan open up about the characters' feelings

All about Miss Night And Day

This quirky romantic comedy follows Lee Mi Jin, a young woman in her twenties exhausted by working multiple part-time jobs. Desperate for a stable career, her life takes a bizarre turn when she's magically transported into the body of a 50-year-old!

Now, she must balance her daily life as an older woman during the day with the unexpected perk of returning to her youthful form at night. Undeterred by this strange fate, Mi Jin sees an opportunity and uses her youthful nighttime self to pursue her dream job. At the same time, Gye Ji Woong, a detail-oriented prosecutor, unwillingly gets entangled in her Night and Day life.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Release date, time, spoilers speculation and more

tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon ratings

Starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon continues tvN’s success streak after Queen of Tears. Although the viewership numbers didn't reach the expected heights, the series still secured the top spot in its time slot on all cable networks, achieving a remarkable average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent.

K-drama weekly rating card

As the season draws to a close, MBN's historical drama Missing Crown Prince, starring EXO's Suho, managed a respectable average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent. However, SBS's suspenseful mini-series "Connection" continues to reign supreme, holding onto the top spot with a strong average nationwide rating of 9.1 percent. KBS 2TV's weekend drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic" continues to be the highest-rated show, achieving a commanding average viewership of 16.2 percent.