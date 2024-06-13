Blackpink star Jisoo goes floral in tailored midi dress at Dior's exhibition in Tokyo. See pics inside

Blackpink member Jisoo recently attended the opening preview for Christian Dior's "Miss Dior Exhibition—Stories of a Miss" at the Roppongi Museum in Tokyo. The Flower singer embraced floral patterns and pastel tones for the event, wearing a tailored midi dress from the luxury house of Dior. The ensemble reflected her feminine and elegant spirit, which the singer embodied in her sartorial preferences after being appointed the global ambassador for Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty in March 2021. Keep scrolling to check out what Jisoo wore for the recent Dior event. South Korean star Jisoo poses during a photocall at Christian Dior's "Miss Dior Exhibition - Stories of a Miss" in Tokyo. (AFP )

Jisoo wears a tailored midi dress at Dior's exhibition in Tokyo

Jisoo shared pictures from the Dior exhibition on Instagram with the caption, "@Diorbeauty in Tokyo [flower emoji] #missdior #missdiorexhibition." The post features Jisoo's selfie, installations at the exhibition, and photos of Jisoo flaunting the ensemble she wore. She also met Natalie Portman at the event and clicked a picture with her. Fans reacted to her post and flooded the comments section with praise. A user commented, "Miss Dior herself." Another remarked, "She is like a dream come true." A fan wrote, “That dress is a work of art.”

Jisoo's sleeveless Dior midi dress comes in a blush pink shade decked with clover leaf and floral patterns done in green, blush pink, and silver hues. The shimmering sequin embellishments added to the subtle beauty of the ensemble. Additionally, the scoop neckline, broad shoulder straps, fitted bust, cinched waist, voluminous skirt, crumpled fabric design, and a midi hem length completed the structure of the attire.

Jisoo accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including matching blush pink stilettos and ditched jewellery to let her dress be the star of her look. As for the makeup, the singer chose feathered brows, rouge on the cheek, shimmery pink eye shadow on the lower and upper waterline, smudged kohl on the lids, mascara on the lashes, highlighter to contour the face, and glossy pink lip shade. Lastly, she left her silky black tresses loose in a centre parting and styled the ends with soft waves.