Tokyo Revengers anime returns for a sequel: watch promo trailer

Tokyo Revengers officially announced the return of the anime on June 16. A promo trailer was also released on YouTube to announce the sequel. The sequel comes after the release of three seasons of the manga adaptation of the same name. The first season arrived in year 2020 and new seasons were released in consecutive years. The original manga was written by and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The announcement came at the celebration of the fourth anniversary of the anime adaptation. Tokyo Revengers return for a sequel. Key visual features wounded Takemitchy holding Mikey.

Also Read: Kaiju no 8 Episode 11: release date, game adaptation, where to watch and more

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The sequel announcement and promo trailer: watch

The official account of Tokyo Revengers on the micro-blogging platform, X, shared a tweet to announce the sequel to the anime. The account also shared key visuals from the anime featuring protagonist Takemitchy along with Mikey. The tweet was captioned, “TV anime ‘Tokyo Revengers.’ A sequel is in the works! The sequel production key visual has also been released!”

The promo trailer for the sequel included various important moments from the previous seasons with highlights on Takemitchy and Mikey. The key visual shared also features Takemitchy in a wounded state holding Mikey. The announcement mentioned only about the sequel being in production but nothing about the release date is known.

Additionally, as reported by Crunchyroll, as part of the celebration of next year’s anniversary of the anime, a spin-off titled Fairy Tale Revengers, will be released. The show will feature the characters of Tokyo Revengers retelling the classic tales of the land. The first classic tale to be featured on the show will be Momotaro. The Japan Anniversary Association has officially recognised June 19 as Tokyo Revengers Day.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6: Exact release date, where to watch and more

What to expect from the sequel of Tokyo Revengers?

Not much has been revealed about the sequel of the popular anime including the format, whether it will be a TV series or a movie. The previous season of Tokyo Revengers featured the Tenjiku arc making the series 13 episodes long. According to the manga, the next arc is the Bonten arc which is a short arc with just 21 chapters. If the sequel goes on to become a TV series, the Bonten arc could be combined with the next arc, the Three Deities arc which is also the second last arc in the order. The final arc of the anime will be the Kanto Manji arc which could be the season finale.