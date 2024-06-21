Demon Slayer is Generation Alpha's favourite anime-manga series, survey reveals. See top 5 titles

According to an Alpha Generation Trend Survey for the first half of 2024, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been revealed as the new generation's favourite anime/manga title. With the TV anime adaptation's Season 4 currently exploding on social media as a compelling topic of discussion among Otakus, the Ufotable production's popularity is at an all-time high. Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5, airing on June 9, earned an average viewership rating of 5.8% in Japan's Kanto region. (Ufotable)

The marketing research organisation Alpha Generation Lab is a leading force in the Japanese market, with hopes of “connecting α Generation with society and companies.” As reported by PRTimes.JP, its latest survey targeting 600 Japanese Gen Alpha fans and their parents offered insightful revelations about what the youngest generation of the times holds in its highest regard.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Demon Slayer wins over Generation Alpha

Anime and manga were among several other aspects of the popular culture poll. Per the latest findings of the report, 40% of pollers from the new generation, born between 2010 and 2024, chose the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's best-selling shonen manga series.

Also read | Demon Slayer Season 4 and other anime steal the thunder on Netflix's Global Top 10 non-English chart

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc has also promised fans two extended final episodes on consecutive Sundays this June.

Detective Conan for the win

Trailing behind the highest-ranking fan favourite title, the long-running anime series Detective Conan clinched the second spot with 27.8% votes. In addition to weekly episodes of the TV series still consuming the Japanese audience's worthwhile attention, its 27th anime film favourably expanded the franchise's traction. Releasing in April 2024 in the native country, Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram launched a record-breaking debut at the Japanese box office.

The 27th Detective Conan wasn't merely credited with the biggest opening weekend in the anime franchise's history; it also emerged as the highest-grossing Japanese film of 2024 so far.

As of June 16, the latest Detective Conan movie has raked in 14.8 billion yen at the Japanese box office. Moreover, it's presently also the 16th highest-grossing movie of all time on the Japan chart.

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers: Bonney taps into her full potential; Five Elders target Atlas and Lilith

Check out all five high-ranking, sought-after anime/manga series.

Top 5 favourite anime and manga of Generation Alpha (born 2010-2024)