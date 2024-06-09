Anime renewed: Spy x Family Season 3 officially confirmed; visual teaser heralds new era

The production for Spy x Family Season 3 is officially underway! The threequel of the adored hit anime series was announced during the Spy x Familly Extra Mission event on June 9 at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. Spy x Family reveals a new illustration teaser for the third season, which is now greenlit and in the works at WIT Studio and CloverWorks.

The special event's announcement confirmed no release date for the next instalment. To mark the arrival of a new era for the comedy series based on the Japanese manga series created by Tatsuya Endo, the anime's official social media profiles unveiled a brand-new teaser visual illustrated by character designer Kazuaki Shimada, designed by art director Yuni Yoshida.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The endearing illustration reveal features Anya and Bond. Further details of Season 3 have yet to follow.

Also read | Oshi no Ko Season 2 release date confirmed; stunning teaser visuals unveil fresh look at popular anime's new TV chapter

About the Spy x Family anime

The first season of the TV anime started airing on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Eventually, Season 2 followed suit in October 2023. The joint banner of animation studios CloverWorks and WIT Studio backed the project, with Kazuhiro Furuhashi in the director's seat for the first season. He passed on the baton to Takahiro Harada for the second season.

Anime film Spy x Family Code: White expanded the franchise with its theatrical Japanese premiere in December 2023.

Also read | Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Both seasons 1 and 2 consist of a total of 37 episodes. They're all streaming on Crunchyroll.

The streaming platform describes the anime series: “World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”