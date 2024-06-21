Prince Louis' five word remark to his sister Charlotte and mom Kate shows his true nature at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis, the scene-stealing youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, was at it again at this year's Trooping the Colour. As the Royal family descended on the Palace’s balcony with full force one couldn’t help but keep admiring the youngest whose bubbly personality left everyone in splits. Always full of life, Louis charmed onlookers with a sweet, five-word exchange with his sister Charlotte, while mom Kate Middleton kept a watchful eye on the children. Experts believe he showed signs of early maturity. Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Trooping the Colour parade which honours King Charles on his official birthday in London, Britain, June 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

Prince Louis's true colours at Trooping the Colour revealed

Prince Louis, known for his playful antics that have earned him the "cheeky" nickname, might be surprising everyone with a touch of maturity. A lip reader noted a heartwarming scene during the ceremony drenched by rain. As storms rolled through London, umbrellas sprouted like a sea of flowers along the Mall during the parade. A lip reader recorded a gentle conversation between Louis and his sister Charlotte, suggesting that Louis is beginning to understand others' feelings better.

According to the Daily Express, the young prince observed the crowd standing in heavy rain and remarked, "They're going to get wet!" Earlier, he gained attention when a video showed him yawning, prompting his sister Charlotte to remind him to watch the parade. However, he replied, "I won't." The young prince was also observed yawning once more and fiddling with a window blind cord while standing alongside his two siblings and mother, Princess Kate.

What did Prince Louis whisper to Kate Middleton?

Kate made her much-awaited comeback to the royal limelight after maintaining a low profile for months following her abdominal surgery in January. The princess disclosed her cancer diagnosis and was reported not to return to duty for the rest of the year; however, she surprised everyone with her appearance at Trooping the Colour. Kate was seated beside her youngest son, who appeared to be engaged in conversation with her, displaying an animated expression on his face.

According to lip reader Gaby Lane, as little Louis pointed to the crowds lined along the Mall in Central London, he mouthed the words "Look over there, ma." Kate reportedly responded with, "Okay, look at that," as per Lane's interpretation via The Sun. Later while interacting with Williams he said, “Papa, Papa, Papa, look at all that color,” pointing towards the jets flying in the air.