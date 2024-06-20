Queen Camilla displayed ‘sense of unity and collaboration’ with Charles and Kate at Trooping the Colour: expert

A body language expert has revealed that Queen Camilla "demonstrated unity" with Kate Middleton and King Charles at Trooping the Colour. At the event, Kate made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. Queen Camilla displayed ‘sense of unity and collaboration’ with Charles and Kate at Trooping the Colour (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Both Kate and Charles were recently diagnosed with cancer.

Body language expert Noor Hibbert told GB News, "Meanwhile Charles and Camilla's body language also spoke volumes. They appeared closely connected, with subtle yet telling signs of mutual support and affection.”

‘Camilla's body language indicated a mix of attentiveness and inclusiveness’

"Charles frequently glanced at Camilla, his expressions softening, while Camilla stayed close to his side, their synchronised movements indicating a deep bond and understanding amid the formalities of the ceremony,” Hibbert continued.

"When Charles and Kate were in conversation, Camilla's body language indicated a mix of attentiveness and inclusiveness. She often leaned slightly towards them, suggesting she was engaged in their discussion and showing support,” Hibbert added. "Her facial expressions remained warm and open, demonstrating her interest and comfort within the group.”

Hibbert said that the Queen’s “subtle nods” and glances towards Kate and Charles revealed that she was “actively listening and contributing to the interaction, reinforcing a sense of unity and collaboration among them."

Kate has yet to officially return to her royal duties. However, over the weekend, she joined her family at Trooping the Colour. In a statement, she previously announced that she would be attending the event.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” Kate said.

"But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” Kate added. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."