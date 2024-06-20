Prince Harry ‘on his own’ as King Charles thinks ‘criticism of Camilla’ is ‘unforgivable,’ expert says

A royal author has said that Prince Harry is “on his own” because of his jabs at Queen Camilla. It is believed that Harry is not on good terms with his stepmother, and the bitterness only grew after his memoir – Spare – was released last year. In the book, Harry made sensational claims about Camilla. Prince Harry ‘on his own’ as King Charles thinks ‘criticism of Camilla’ is ‘unforgivable' (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File, REUTERS/Hollie Adams TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Royal author Christopher Andersen has claimed that King Charles has not been able to forgive the Duke of Sussex for what he wrote in the book. “I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla,” Andersen told Fox News.

“There’s no criticism of Camilla,” added the author of The King. “And unfortunately for Harry … Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was … the villain in the piece.”

Reports that surfaced suggested that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been trying to make peace talks with the royal family. Their efforts have simply failed, Anderson claimed.

“I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that,” Anderson said. “[He’s] on his own.”

What did Prince Harry say about Queen Camilla?

In his memoir, Harry branded Camilla as “the villain” and “dangerous.” He also alleged that his 76-year-old stepmother leaked stories about the family to the media to maintain her popularity. “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar,” he wrote.

Harry referred to Camilla as the “other woman” in the book, saying meeting her was like an “injection.” “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it,” he wrote.

A friend of Camilla later revealed that the Queen was left “hurt” by the remarks. Charles reportedly asked Harry to stop “leaking” personal details about the private life of the family.