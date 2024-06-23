USA vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tricky USA stand in way of England's semi-final berth at Barbados

USA vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs England - Jos Buttler smashed 80 off 49 balls while Alex Hales played an explosive knock of 86 (47) to break a billion Indian hearts at the T20 World Cup in 2022. Showcasing their batting pyrotechnics at the grandest stage, Buttler's men romped past Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the semi-finals at the time. On Sunday, England will have to replicate the same batting performance against the United States of America (USA) to remain alive in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final race....Read More

Buttler's men are eyeing a massive win over the USA in their crucial Super 8 fixture of the ICC event. Even though the odds are stacked against the USA, the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosts are capable of pulling off another major upset in the Caribbean. The Pakistan conquerors are up against England in match No. 49 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. For the first time in the modern era, England and the USA will meet each other on a cricket field.

Explained: T20 World Cup Group 2 scenario

South Africa are at the top of Group 2 while West Indies and England have recorded a win and defeat each. Buttler and Co. will have to upstage USA by either 10 runs or at least an over to spare to boost their semi-final chances. If South Africa lose its final fixture even in the Super Over and England beat the USA, the Proteas will be out of the World Cup.

How winless USA can enter semi-finals

The USA arrived in Barbados after three defeats against India, South Africa, and the West Indies at the T20 World Cup. Winless in the Super 8 stage, USA are only mathematically alive in the semi-final race. USA will have to outclass England by 80 runs and hope South Africa get the better of the Windies by more than 67 runs if they want to enter the semis on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR).

England's top-order no-show against South Africa paved the way for the Proteas to extend their unbeaten run with a seven-run win over the defending champions. Harry Brook played a scintillating knock of 53, while Liam Livingstone fired 33 off just 17 balls against South Africa. After South Africa's thrilling win, England are unlikely to make any changes against the USA.

Here's all you need to know about USA vs England clash at T20 World Cup:

-England's Sam Curran is one wicket away from 50 wickets in T20I cricket.

-England and USA are meeting for the first time in the international arena.

-Jos Buttler and Co. are unlikely to make any changes against the USA.

-USA are only mathematically alive in the semi-final race.

- England will have to beat the USA by either 10 runs or at least with one over to spare.