USA vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tricky USA stand in way of England's semi-final berth at Barbados
United States vs England - Tricky USA stand in way of England's semi-final berth at Barbados. Can the USA thwart England's semi-final bid?
Jos Buttler smashed 80 off 49 balls while Alex Hales played an explosive knock of 86 (47) to break a billion Indian hearts at the T20 World Cup in 2022. Showcasing their batting pyrotechnics at the grandest stage, Buttler's men romped past Rohit Sharma's Team India in the semi-finals at the time. On Sunday, England will have to replicate the same batting performance against the United States of America (USA) to remain alive in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final race.
Buttler's men are eyeing a massive win over the USA in their crucial Super 8 fixture of the ICC event. Even though the odds are stacked against the USA, the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosts are capable of pulling off another major upset in the Caribbean. The Pakistan conquerors are up against England in match No. 49 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. For the first time in the modern era, England and the USA will meet each other on a cricket field.
Explained: T20 World Cup Group 2 scenario
South Africa are at the top of Group 2 while West Indies and England have recorded a win and defeat each. Buttler and Co. will have to upstage USA by either 10 runs or at least an over to spare to boost their semi-final chances. If South Africa lose its final fixture even in the Super Over and England beat the USA, the Proteas will be out of the World Cup.
How winless USA can enter semi-finals
The USA arrived in Barbados after three defeats against India, South Africa, and the West Indies at the T20 World Cup. Winless in the Super 8 stage, USA are only mathematically alive in the semi-final race. USA will have to outclass England by 80 runs and hope South Africa get the better of the Windies by more than 67 runs if they want to enter the semis on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR).
England's top-order no-show against South Africa paved the way for the Proteas to extend their unbeaten run with a seven-run win over the defending champions. Harry Brook played a scintillating knock of 53, while Liam Livingstone fired 33 off just 17 balls against South Africa. After South Africa's thrilling win, England are unlikely to make any changes against the USA.
Here's all you need to know about USA vs England clash at T20 World Cup:
-England's Sam Curran is one wicket away from 50 wickets in T20I cricket.
-England and USA are meeting for the first time in the international arena.
-Jos Buttler and Co. are unlikely to make any changes against the USA.
-USA are only mathematically alive in the semi-final race.
- England will have to beat the USA by either 10 runs or at least with one over to spare.
What happened in England's previous World Cup clash?
Superstar Quinton de Kock smashed a quick-fire fifty before Proteas bowlers staged an impressive fightback for South Africa against England in the crucial Group 2 clash at the T20 World Cup. De Kock scored 65 off 38 balls while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman shared six wickets to seal a thrilling seven-run win over England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
A quick look at the two squads!
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan.
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir.
Jos Buttler's England and co-hosts USA are fighting for survival in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. Defending champions England need a big win over USA to seal their berth in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. Winless USA also have an outside chance of entering the last four of the T20 World Cup. USA or England, who is heading to the semi-finals?