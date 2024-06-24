Blue Lock Season 2 release date confirmed; new cast members introduced

The much-anticipated Blue Lock Season 2 has officially blocked a fall release date. Football fever will resume on anime TV this October when the eccentric sports series will enter its U-20 arc. Blue Lock anime visual.(studio 8bit)

Earlier this May, the football anime was officially renewed for a second season while Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi continued dominating the Japanese box office.

Per the latest X/Twitter announcement post, the new season will kick off on Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 pm JST. The sequel is listed for 14 episodes and is slated to introduce a new duo to the sporting squad.

Blue Lock Season 2 new cast and characters

Studio 8bit is returning to animate the upcoming season of Blue Lock. Two additional cast members are set to debut alongside previous introductions. Check out the voice cast for Blue Lock Season 2:

Original cast members:

Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Yuki Uno as Rensuke Kunigami

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Newcomers for Season 2:

Satoshi Hino as Oliver Aiku ( latest )

) Akihisa Wakayama as Shuto Sendo ( latest )

) Yuichi Nakamura as Shido Ryusei

Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase

Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori

Hiro Shimono as Julian Loki

Makoto Furukawa as Karasu Tabito

Takuya Eguchi as Yu Yukimiya Kenyu

Shinchiro Kamio as Leonardo Luna

Kengo Kawanishi as Kageya Otoyo

Crunchyroll describes the series as:

“Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?”

The thrilling sports adventures of the Blue Lock anime are based on the award-winning manga crafted by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, and Tetsuaki Watanabe. Season 1 consisted of 24 episodes.

It's streaming for free on Crunchyroll. The first season is also available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video in limited regions.