Blue Lock Season 2 release date confirmed; new cast members introduced
Blue Lock Season 2 is gearing up for a fall premiere. Here's what we know about the new chapter so far.
The much-anticipated Blue Lock Season 2 has officially blocked a fall release date. Football fever will resume on anime TV this October when the eccentric sports series will enter its U-20 arc.
Earlier this May, the football anime was officially renewed for a second season while Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi continued dominating the Japanese box office.
Per the latest X/Twitter announcement post, the new season will kick off on Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 pm JST. The sequel is listed for 14 episodes and is slated to introduce a new duo to the sporting squad.
Blue Lock Season 2 new cast and characters
Studio 8bit is returning to animate the upcoming season of Blue Lock. Two additional cast members are set to debut alongside previous introductions. Check out the voice cast for Blue Lock Season 2:
Original cast members:
- Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri
- Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi
- Yuki Uno as Rensuke Kunigami
- Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira
Newcomers for Season 2:
- Satoshi Hino as Oliver Aiku (latest)
- Akihisa Wakayama as Shuto Sendo (latest)
- Yuichi Nakamura as Shido Ryusei
- Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase
- Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori
- Hiro Shimono as Julian Loki
- Makoto Furukawa as Karasu Tabito
- Takuya Eguchi as Yu Yukimiya Kenyu
- Shinchiro Kamio as Leonardo Luna
- Kengo Kawanishi as Kageya Otoyo
Crunchyroll describes the series as:
“Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?”
The thrilling sports adventures of the Blue Lock anime are based on the award-winning manga crafted by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, and Tetsuaki Watanabe. Season 1 consisted of 24 episodes.
It's streaming for free on Crunchyroll. The first season is also available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video in limited regions.
