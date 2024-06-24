Jujutsu Kaisen episode 47 spoiler: Fans wonder where was Yuta Okkotsu in season 1

Yuta Okkotsu was first featured in Jutsu Kaisen’s prequel movie titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It featured Yuta as the protagonist of the movie. In the manga as well, he was a key driving force during the Culling arc and even in the arc that followed in the series. However, he was officially introduced much later in episode 47 of the anime series. The gap between the two appearances haleft fans wondering about the whereabouts of Yuta during Yuji Itadori’s first season. Fans wonder where was Yuta Okkotsu during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

Yuta Okkotsu’s mentions in Jujutsu Kaisen S1

Yuta did not appear in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, he was mentioned by the characters present in the series. According to ScreenRant, Yuta was first mentioned in episode 5 by Megumi when he introduced the second year to Nobara and mentioned that Yuta is the only one he truly respects. In the following episode, Gojo also speaks highly of Yuta's potential to be a sorcerer at par with Gojo.

The second opening sequence of the first season also featured a glance of Yuta. The reason behind his disappearance from season 1 was that he was studying in Africa with another sorcerer, Miguel. However, the name drops by the characters build a strong reputation for his appearance later in the series.

Yuta’s role in the current editions of Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuta appears later in the series after the events of the Shibuya Incident arc. His debut in the last episode of the second season sets up the introduction of a new arc in the anime series. The third season will shift the anime into the Culling Arc which, according to the events in the manga, is one of the most pivotal arcs and Yuta is a key player in the series.

In the latest arc of the manga, the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, Yuta proposed to take control of Gojo’s body in case Gojo fails to kill Sukuna and will take it upon himself to kill the king of cursed spirits. Unfortunately, Gojo lost the fight against the villain of the series and Yuta, using Kunjuku’s technique took over Gojo’s body. The manga currently hangs on the cliffhanger where Yuta in Gojo’s body encountered Sukuna.