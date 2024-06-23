 Wind Breaker Episode 13: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Wind Breaker Episode 13: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 23, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Wind Breaker Episode 13

There is good and bad news for Wind Breaker fans! The popular action-adventure series is nearing its end, with its penultimate Episode 13 set to arrive next week. The previous instalment set the stage for the final moments of an exciting first season. As the anticipation for the finale grows among fans, here's all you need to know ahead of its release:

Wind Breaker Episode 13 will be the Season 1's final episode(CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker Episode 13 will be the Season 1's final episode(CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker Episode 13 release date and time

Wind Breaker Episode 13 is scheduled to release on Friday, June 28, at 12:26 am JST. However, this translates to a daytime release for audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico on Thursday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT8:26 amJune 27Thursday
CDT10:26 amJune 27Thursday
EDT11:26 amJune 27Thursday
GMT3:26 pmJune 27Thursday
IST8:56 pmJune 27Thursday
ACST12:56 amJune 28Friday

Where to watch Wind Breaker Episode 13?

The Season 1 finale will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. It is important to note that the platform requires a paid subscription plan for streaming. Select audiences can also watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu, subject to regional availability.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Episode 13?

In the previous episode titled The Dependable One, fans saw Umemiya calling on all Grade Captains to the roof, where they were supposed to have a meeting with him and Furin's Four Kings. Considering the fact that Episode 13 will be the season's last, it is likely to pick up right from where the previous episode ended. The upcoming instalment will set the stage for a major arc, which will be revealed in the second season.

News / Entertainment / Anime / Wind Breaker Episode 13: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
