One Piece Episode 1110: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 25, 2024 09:12 PM IST

Following a brief hiatus, One Piece is back with Episode 1110 set to arrive this week.

One Piece is etched in television history as one of the most famous and longest-running anime of all time. With over 1000 episodes so far, the action-comedy series has been adapted from Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga of the same name. With the Egghead Arc nearing its conclusion, fans eagerly await the next episode. So, here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

One Piece Episode 1110 is set to arrive this week

One Piece Episode 1110 release date and time

The episode titled Survive! Deadly Combat with the Strongest Form of Humanity is set to arrive Sunday, June 30, at 9:30 am JST. This translates to a Saturday night release for audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, the exact time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT5:30 pmJune 29Saturday
CDT7:30 pmJune 29Saturday
EDT8:30 pmJune 29Saturday
GMT12:30 amJune 30Sunday
IST6:00 amJune 30Sunday
ACST10:00 amJune 30Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1110?

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1110 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV. International audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1110?

With the Egghead Arc coming to a close, the previous One Piece episode continued the Seraphim’s attacks against the Straw Hats. Additionally, the last few episodes focused primarily on Law and Blackbeard's conflict. As Luffy has largely remained out of sight, Episode 1110 could revert back to its OG characters and reveal other hidden threats.

News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1110: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
