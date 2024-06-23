Netflix's K-drama Miss Night and Day hits peak ratings as Connection breaks into double digits

June may not be as drama-packed as the K-wave frenzy of previous months with shows like Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner, but there are still gems to discover! JTBC's Miss Night and Day is slowly but surely stealing hearts on Netflix and local channels, while the ever-popular Connection continues to dominate the buzz with record-breaking viewership. Don't forget to say a sweet goodbye to tvN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon as it heads into its emotional final stretch. Check out the K-drama weekly ranking. K-drama weekly rating

Connection breaks into double-digit ratings

Written by Lee Hyun, the current South Korean drama debuted on SBS TV on May 24, 2024. It tells the story of a drug enforcement officer dealing with forced dependency. As per Nielsen Korea, the show’s popularity skyrocketed with the recent episode, achieving double-digit viewership ratings for the first time. Helmed by Trolley director Kim Mun Yo, the show garnered an average nationwide rating of 11.1 percent for the night.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The show also emerged as one of the top-viewed programs of any type throughout the week, attracting viewers aged 20 to 49.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez starts impromptu dance party at Italian store; now everyone wants the dress named after her

Miss Night and Day hits its personal best

JTBC’s new K-drama Miss Night and Day peaked at its highest rating, setting a personal best with its third episode, which scored a nationwide average of 4.5 percent. The show replaced Atypical Family, starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, in the supernatural romance category and managed to maintain intrigue among the audience. However, the show has not marked its attendance in Netflix's top 10 non-English category, where the teen high school drama Hierarchy sits at the top.

Also read: BTS dominates June brand rankings days after Jin’s return; Lim Young Woong and Seventeen trail behind

K-drama weekly ratings

The Bitter Sweet Hell series from MBC is getting close to its end. With just two episodes remaining, the show has achieved an average nationwide viewership of 4.9 percent, ahead of its final week. Meanwhile, TVN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has started its final two weeks of airing with a nationwide viewership average of 3.6 percent.