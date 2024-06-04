Lovely Runner solidifies buzzworthy reign for 5th week; The Player 2, Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale claim debut ranks

A Lovely Runner-shaped hole expands in the hearts of the Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon-starrer romance series as the heartwarming time-travel chaos closed its book with the 16th episode on May 28. Mondays and Tuesdays no longer offer the same comforting sense of cosiness they once did. Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner's 16-episode-run concluded on May 28.(tvN)

Although the tiresome status quo res-established itself in the absence of the beloved K-drama, the tvN original series once again maintained its ever-winning streak as the most buzzworthy drama of the week for the fifth time in a row.

On June 4, Good Data Corporation released the Top 10 most buzzworthy dramas and actors of the adjoining week for May and June. While the series itself topped both drama lists – TV and TV-OTT, the fantasy romance's leading cast – Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon also stood atop the most buzzworthy performers of the week list for the fifth consecutive time. Meanwhile, much-loved supporting cast member Song Geon Hee claimed the 7th spot.

New K-drama premieres ranking as buzzworthy dramas of the week

Akin to how SBS' Connection and MBC's Bitter Sweet Hell debuted on the chart last week, a new tvN series has found its place on the Top 10 rankings. The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, premiering on Monday, June 3, debuted at the 9th rank.

Additionally, TVING's web series, Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale, starring Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin, started streaming on May 31. The romantic comedy series earned recognition by ranking at the 9th spot on the TV-OTT list.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in the adjoining final May-first June week

TV-OTT TV 1. Lovely Runner (53.33%) 1. Lovely Runner (59.43%) 2. The Atypical Family 2. The Atypical Family 3. The 8 Show 3. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 4. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 4. Connection 5. Connection 5. Bitter Sweet Hell 6. Bitter Sweet Hell 6. Crash 7. Crash 7. Frankly Speaking 8. Frankly Speaking 8. Beauty and Mr Romantic 9. Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale 9. The Player 2: Master of Swindlers 10. Beauty and Mr Romantic 10. Dare to Love Me

