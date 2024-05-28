Best Scenes in Lovely Runner: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and others reveal most memorable moments ahead of finale

Lovely Runner's last episode is scheduled to premiere on May 28 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Let's look at the best moments the cast members shared before the finale. The top moments, personally chosen by the lead actors Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub, were unveiled by tvN on May 28. The cast of 'Lovely Runner' shares their favourite moments from the series.(YouTube)

Byeon Woo Seok's favourite moment: Sun Jae's memory restoration

Byeon Woo Seok, the actor who played Ryu Seon Jae, went on to say, "I remember the scene (in episode 15) where Sun Jae restores his lost memories.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It was this role that made Byeon Woo Seok an icon of pure love. “It is the moment when Sun Jae, who has lived for 15 years with forgotten memories, reunites with Im Sol.”

Also read | Netflix mocked for trying to profit off highly popular K-drama after ignoring it when released

The actor clarified, “The deep and desperate feelings of Sun Jae that I felt while acting were so vivid that I had lingering emotions, which is why I remember that scene the most.”

Kim Hye Yoon's best moment: Im Sol's yellow umbrella

Kim Hye Yoon, who portrayed Im Sol, chose a memorable scene from episode 2. “It is the scene where Im Sol runs toward Sun Jae while holding a yellow umbrella,” she shared. This scene marked Sun Jae and Im Sol’s first meeting and the beginning of their relationship.

Song Geon Hee's top choice: episode 2's epilogue

The scene that Song Geon Hee chose for Kim Tae Sung was the same as that chosen by Kim Hye Yoon. “I think the epilogue of episode 2 is the best scene," he said. "I was impressed by the process of depicting Sun Jae’s feelings and how he falls in love with Im Sol as soon as he sees her holding an umbrella for him.”

Also read | HYBE denies ‘age restricting’ NewJeans' How Sweet Music Video following massive backlash; ‘we have no…’

Lee Seung Hyub's highlight: Bae In Hyuk's comical parody

Lee Seung Hyub, the actor portraying Eclipse's leader, Baek In Hyuk, said, “I remember the scene (in episode 10) where [Bae In Hyuk] parodies Jung Dae Man (Mitsui Hisashi) from ‘Slam Dunk’ by saying, ‘I want to do music.'”

He clarified, saying, “Even though it was Bae In Hyuk’s imagination, it was my first time acting with this much of a comical element. As it was a new challenge, I was very nervous at the time of filming. But I was also able to enjoy watching it because viewers said that it was entertaining.”