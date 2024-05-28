Lovely Runner sweeps most buzzworthy drama, actor rankings for 4th week in a row; Chun Woo Hee scores double win

Major platforms are experiencing FOMO after losing the golden opportunity to snag the streaming rights to TVN's Lovely Runner. Despite the lack of a groundbreaking foundation on the international front, and suffering an endless streak of delays in production, the time-travel romance fantasy has earned its worth as one of the most heartwarming Korean dramas of 2024. Lovely Runner and its stars swept the buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for the fourth week in a row. According to Good Data Corporation's readings on May 28, Chun Woo Hee was also one of the big winners on the actors' chart, as she secured two spots on the Top 10 chart for the most buzzworthy actor of the week.

The entangled wires of several timelines that delivered a satisfying run of 16 episodes will finally conclude today, May 28. Ahead of the highly anticipated finale, the Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon-starrer has already bagged its highest viewership ratings yet. On top of that, the tvN drama and its leading stars have also held their top-ranking spots on the most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for the fourth week in a row, establishing a unique record of its own.

Lovely Runner's weekly rankings

According to Nielsen Korea, the series' penultimate episode, which aired on Monday, amassed an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3%.

On the other hand, Good Data Corporation's survey revealed that while Lovely Runner sat atop the most buzzworthy drama rankings for the fourth week of May, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon led the actor rankings chart, claiming ranks No. 1 and 2, respectively. Meanwhile, Lovely Runner's pivotal supporting cast member Song Geon Hee ranked No. 7.

Staying atop both TV and TV-OTT categories of the week again, Lovely Runner garnered a 57.87% “buzzworthiness” score on the TV chart and 51.73% on the TV-OTT. It has been the only series to lead these lists with a double-digit score for weeks.

Due to Byeon Woo Seok's growing success and popularity post Lovely Runner, the beloved South Korean actor recently snagged several variety show gigs. Having featured on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho's You Quiz on the Block, Woo Seok also topped the most buzzworthy performers chart for the ‘Non-Drama’ category.

Chun Woo Hee, the underrated TV star, scores big

The South Korean actress' tvN series The Atypical Family has consistently held on to its No. 2 rank on both the TV and TV-OTT buzzworthy rankings for weeks. Her latest Netflix web series, The 8 Show, also significantly rose on the OTT chart, taking the No. 3 spot, closely trailing behind The Atypical Family.

In an awe-inspiring feat, she deservedly secured two spots on the most buzzworthy actor rankings for both of her new shows. Woo Hee ranked high at No. 4 in the Drama category for The Atypical Family. Moreover, she also rounded off the Top 10 performers list, gaining the final rank for her performance in The 8 Show.

New K-drama premieres ranking as buzzworthy dramas of the week

SBS TV's latest crime series starring Ji Sung aired its first episode on May 24. The psychological drama debuted on the Most Buzzworthy Dramas of the Week list at No. 4 in the TV category and No. 5 in the OTT drama category. The show's leading star, Ji Sung, also made his mark on the actors' rankings by sweeping the No. 8 spot for his first week on the chart.

On the other hand, MBC TV's dark comedy series, Bitter Sweet Hell, which also premiered on May 24, snuck in at No. 5 in the TV drama category and stood at No. 6 in the OTT drama category, making its debut in the Top 10 chart. Its titular actress, Kim Hee Sun, also earned a spot on the actors list at No. 9.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in the fourth week of May

TV-OTT TV 1. Lovely Runner 1. Lovely Runner 2. The Atypical Family 2. The Atypical Family 3. The 8 Show 3. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 4. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 4. Connection 5. Connection 5. Bitter Sweet Hell 6. Bitter Sweet Hell 6. Crash 7. Crash 7. Frankly Speaking 8. Frankly Speaking 8. Beauty and Mr Romantic 9. Beauty and Mr Romantic 9. Dare to Love Me 10. Uncle Samsik 10. Missing Crown Prince

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in the fourth week of May