Jennifer Lopez starts impromptu dance party at Italian store; now everyone wants the dress named after her

Jennifer Lopez's recent Italian vacation was filled with self-love and spontaneous moments. Now, everyone wants the dress that Lopez bought from a charming clothing store during her visit. Instead of just browsing, J.Lo reportedly turned her shopping trip into a mini dance party. The dress she ended up buying has become the hottest item in town, so much so that the store has named it The Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)

Lopez is currently on a break, enjoying her time in Italy with close friends and family amid reports of her separation from husband Ben Affleck. After basking in the Italian sun and cruising in stylish outfits, the singer and her friends were spotted exploring Southern Italy this week. The Jenny From the Block singer visited a handmade clothing store, where she purchased a beautiful traditional dress. The shop owners wasted no time in giving that dress a quick J.Lo stamp of approval. The dress is now called, ‘The Jennifer Lopez.’

Jennifer Lopez dance party at Italian story

So full of life, the singer, who recently canceled her million-dollar LA residency to seek some time for herself and her kids, had an impromptu dance party at the store. The employee recalled excitedly, sharing how she was smiling and enjoying herself during her visit. “When she heard music by Geolier [an Italian rapper] being played, she started dancing,” a store employee told People. “We all looked at her, she is so beautiful. It was so cute, her dancing,” they added.

The singer reportedly bought a traditional local dress, and according to staff, she was so cheerful when she came to pay her bill that they renamed the white and gold outfit “the Jennifer Lopez” — and now everyone wants it. They say it has already become a summer trend.

JLO is happy vacationing in Italy

“She was happy, she was radiant and she danced,” the store employee recalled the Atlas actress's visit. “It was great to have her with us. She appeared very calm and relaxed [and] above all, happy. "You could tell she was happy as she was all smiles.” A day before, the Hollywood A-lister was seen indulging in some self-love moments as she got some sexy selfies clicked while on the cruise. Wearing a stylish white one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates that went well with her matching heels, she appeared effortlessly stylish. To finish off her ensemble, she wore an opulent chocolate brown top and a fashionable Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag.