Prince William shows off ‘brilliant’ dance moves at Taylor Swift's concert as singer takes selfie with his kids

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday with his kids at the gig at Wembley Stadium, where The Prince of Wales was spotted showing off his amazing dance moves at Taylor Swift's first The Eras Tour concert last night. Prince William thanked Taylor Swift for a "great concert" as he shared the pop star's selfie with him and his kids, George and Charlotte, on Instagram.(Insta/X)

The future king attended the event with Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

The videos of the Prince of Wales dancing in the stadium filled with crowds screaming Swifties have been shared on social media.

William can be seen on the patio shaking his arms to the music while wearing a jacket and button-down shirt.

The video starts with Swift performing Shake It Off from a distance on stage before turning to William swaying his arms and smiling as he danced.

Princess Charlotte may be seen imitating her father and the other kids in attendance at Wembley Stadium.

Zara Tindall, William's cousin, and her husband Mike Tindall also attended the event.

The official X account for Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' shared a video of Prince William dancing and said, "Prince William vibing and dancing along to "Shake It Off" at Night 1 of Taylor Swift's tour in London!"

Earlier, Swift's Shake It Off was played by Buckingham Palace's military band during the changing of the guards' ceremony.

Prince William's dance moves loved by netizens

Hailing Prince William for his dance moves, one X user wrote: "Prince William being a 1989 girlie is taking me OUT."

“Loving the enthusiasm! Taylor really is for everyone. Haha!!” another wrote.

"He’s a Prince but he’s a King for that," a third user said, while the fourth added, “Now he's got some moves.”

"He just living his best life!" one more reacted.



The 34-year-old American musical sensation, who is an old friend of William's, began the London leg of her historic Eras Tour on Friday. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, American football player.

Swift and William previously appeared on stage together for a charity event in 2013 at Kensington Palace. In an interview, he even admitted that he obliged with the singer's plea to join her "like a puppy".

Prince of Wales thanks Taylor Swift for a ‘great concert’

Thanking Taylor Swift for a "great concert", The Prince of Wales shared the pop star's selfie with him and his kids, George and Charlotte. Swift's boyfriend was also seen in the selfie. "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on X.

The pop artist also shared a post on Instagram, writing. “Happy Bday, M8. London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Swift will play three shows in London this weekend before coming back to the city for five more in August.

She'll be back at the 90,000-seat arena on Saturday night and Sunday.