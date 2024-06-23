The A-listers party continued at Wembley Stadium for the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. This time around, joining the thousands of Swifties for an electrifying night two were celebrities like Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and even NFL tight end Travis Kelce among others. The energy in the stadium was electric as these famous fans sang along to Swift's hits, mingled with her fans, distributed friendship bracelets and even turned the tour into an autograph event. Travis Kelce dances with Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and more at Taylor Swift Wembley night 2

Taylor Swift Wembley night 2: Celebs in attendance

Tom Cruise, fresh off missing his daughter Suri’s graduation according to reports, surprised everyone by turning up at Wembley Stadium like a super fan. Cruise was spotted mingling with excited Swifties in the crowd. Photos showed the Mission Impossible star swapping friendship bracelets, and even signing autographs before the show kicked off. Footage of the actor being escorted by his security to the venue surfaced earlier.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Taylor Swift’s unexpected Buckingham Palace moment before London concert reveals royals' Swiftie side

Detective fans spotted director and Barbie showrunner Greta Gerwig hiding in the crowd, enjoying herself on the beats of Cruel Summer singer's hits, while Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis brought their stylish dance moves to the stadium. Apparently, Liam Hemsworth was there too, and Rachel Zegler even posted a pic on her way to the concert.

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift concert for second day in row

Just a day after going Instagram official with Travis Kelce in a royally epic way (think selfies with Prince William!), the Kansas City tight end couldn't resist following Taylor Swift across the pond for the second night of her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

Earlier, the Fortnight crooner posted a selfie with William, Charlotte, George, and Louis, celebrating the Prince of Wales's 42nd birthday. Kelce was also there in the selfie, smiling brightly at the camera. Swift clearly documented their reunion with a playful "Happy Birthday, M8!" caption. Now, Travis is back in the crowd, with his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie soaking in the electrifying aura with thousands of other Swifties. Seems like the Kansas City Star is clearly smitten and loving every minute of this high-profile romance.

Also read: William and Kate to 'encourage' Charlotte and Louis to pursue non-working royal role after Harry…