Ananya Panday channels disco Barbie vibes in a dazzling pink crystal-embellished mini dress. Here's what it costs

Ananya Pandey is here to take away your Monday blues and turn it into a pink affair with her latest look. The Gen Z actress is a total stunner who is always slaying the fashion gaols like a pro. Whether it's a mini dress or a chic pantsuit, she can pull off any look to perfection. Ananya is quite popular on social media, and her glam Insta-dairies are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Just a few days back, she turned heads in a colour-blocked co-ord set, and this time, she effortlessly rocks a glamorous pink mini dress. With her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense, she is sure to make you swoon. Let's decode her chic look and take some style notes. (Also read: Ananya Pandey sets the fashion world abuzz with her stylish look in a trendy colourblock ensemble. It costs ₹68k ) Ananya Pandey turned heads with her latest look in a stunning pink mini dress.(Instagram)

Ananya Pandey stuns in a pink mini dress

On Sunday, Ananya gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption, "starry night". In the post, she can be seen striking sultry poses in a dazzling mini dress. Her outfit comes in a captivating rose pink shade and features thin straps, a sweetheart neckline adorned with pyramid-shaped cups, a bodycon fit, a mini hemline and a dazzling crystal embellishment all over, radiating an 80s nightclub vibe.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Ananya kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with a pair of silver statement hoop earrings and black pump heels featuring charming pink bow detailing. If you're admiring Ananya's ensemble and curious about its cost, fear not, we have the details for you. Her dress hails from the renowned fashion brand Area, boasting a price tag of $1,886, which translates to approximately ₹1.56 lakh.

Ananya dress is from the shelves of the brand Area and costs ₹1.56 lakh.(www.farfetch.com)

Assisted by makeup artist Riddhima Sharma, Ananya was adorned in pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks with a luminous highlighter, and a luscious glossy pink lipstick. Under the expertise of hairstylist Aanchal A Morwani, she fashioned her locks into soft curls, elegantly cascading down her shoulders with a perfect middle partition, achieving a flawless blow-dried look.

Her stunning pictures and videos swiftly went viral on social media, amassing a plethora of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't help but gush over her breathtaking appearance. Among them, her mom, Bhavna Pandey, showered several fire and heart emoticons, while her bestie Shanaya Kapoor's mom, Maheep Kapoor, chimed in with a comment, "Pretty in pink." The anticipation for her next fashionable look is palpable, and we can hardly wait to witness it.