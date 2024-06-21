Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise seen kissing her musician boyfriend after dreamy prom date

Fresh off a fairytale prom night, Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with her musician beau. The high school sweethearts were not shy and openly embraced their relationship as cameras caught them together in Central Park in New York City on Wednesday. Much to the intrigue, the budding musician Toby Cohen, who earlier made his Instagram private after relationship rumours sparked, looked as smitten as he matched the feeling. Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, spotted with prom date Toby Cohen at Central Park,(Twitter (X))

Suri Cruise packs PDA with boyfriend

Cruise’s boyfriend is reportedly a fellow senior at LaGuardia High School. Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes and famously known for her striking resemblance to her mother, dazzled at prom in a stunning patterned bodice gown a day earlier. She mingled effortlessly with friends before heading off to the prom night.

Katie and Tom were married for six long years before calling it quits in 2012. The high-profile divorce led to great tabloid attention. According to the Daily Mail, the 18-year-old was later seen sharing tender moments with Toby, hugging, embracing, and kissing him. In return, her beau was seen holding her hands, making for a truly heartwarming sight.

Is Suri Cruise dating Toby Cohen?

Earlier, it was reported that the daughter of a Hollywood A-lister, who recently dropped her father’s last name to adopt her mother’s middle name, Noelle, stepped out with her prom date Toby Cohen, a budding musician. He frequently shares his work on social media and is also an active TikToker. During their recent outing, Toby was seen wearing a golden band on his hand, suggesting that the duo is dating.

However, the NY Post reported that the duo will go their separate ways after their graduation ceremony. While Katie’s daughter will attend Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh for her higher studies, Toby will reportedly be aiming for Berklee College of Music in Boston. The couple were spotted dressed casually and kept talking to each other while packing the PDA at Central Park.