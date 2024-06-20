Suri Cruise's prom date revealed: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter spotted with budding musician

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was spotted strolling hand in hand with her handsome prom date. Recently turning 18 in April, Cruise looked radiant as she accompanied her high school senior Toby Cohen to the event held Tuesday night on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The daughter, who recently dropped her last name and now prefers to go by Suri Noelle, adapted from her mother's middle name, was spotted out and about in her stunning outfit. Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, dazzles at prom with Toby Cohen,(Pic- Twitter, @TobyCohenMusic)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri’s prom night

Photos have surfaced showing Suri attending prom with a special someone by her side, and the internet is buzzing to know: who is Suri's prom date? Known for her resemblance to her mother, the 18-year-old looked stunning in a patterned bodice gown, capturing the essence of Katie Holmes as she posed with friends on the streets of New York City before their big night.

Suri embraced the style by letting her brown hair flow freely in waves and chose to forego any makeup that would make her look overly polished. She wore a corsage and paired it with a set of golden high heels.

Suri Cruise’s prom date revealed

Suri's prom date is none other than her high school senior and budding musician, Toby Cohen. Dressed in a navy blue suit with a matching tie and brown dress shoes, Cohen looked absolutely stunning accompanying Cruise to the big night. Cohen is identified as a fellow senior at LaGuardia High School. The two appeared close and comfortable together, with Cohen seen gently placing his hands around Cruise’s waist for photos, at one point during the evening. However, the pair are set to go their separate ways in the fall, as per NY Post.

The outlet reports that Katie and Tom’s daughter is set to embark on the next chapter of her life, studying at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh. Cohen, on the other hand, is reported to be attending Berklee College of Music in Boston. The singer, musician, and TikToker frequently shares his work on social media and YouTube. However, soon after the photos were released, Cohen turned his social media accounts to private, hinting at a 'no-dating' situation between him and Suri.