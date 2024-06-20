Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs at Italy cruise vacay after 'being left depressed' by Ben Affleck claim

Swapping the low-key vacation for a getaway with gusto, Jennifer Lopez exchanged the buzz of heartbreak for the glistening seas of Italy. The pictures from the recent trip surfaced after claims from matchmaker Stanger, that Ben Affleck might be "moving on quickly," leaving J.Lo "depressed.” But judging by her recent photos, the actress is anything but down. Flaunting incredible abs in sizzling co-ords, she's living her best life on a luxurious boat. Jennifer Lopez spotted enjoying a lavish vacation in Italy. The singer showcases her stunning figure in co-ords, exuding confidence and happiness.(Pic - Twitter X, backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez looks ‘relaxed and sexy’ during Italian vacation

The 54-year-old is proving that sometimes the best revenge is a killer swimsuit and a dose of sunshine. The Jenny From the Block singer, who recently canceled her million-dollar LA residency to reportedly prioritise family time, is basking in the Italian sun. Turning heads with her incredible physique, she was photographed smiling and relaxing aboard a boat in Italy on Tuesday, June 18th. What she was wearing? A white bandeau top matched with multicoloured shorts, completed with gold strappy sandals.

Jennifer Lopez's Italy vacation without Ben Affleck

After rekindling their romance and marrying in 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a constant presence together. Red carpets, outings – they did it all as a couple setting goals. So, it came as a surprise to many when J.Lo was spotted vacationing alone, fueling rumours of marital discord even more. Seen relaxing on a boat with others, Lopez sported a Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag and gold sunglasses. This comes on the heels of reports mentioning her taking time “to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

Ben Affleck will leave ‘JLO depressed and looking for love’

Hot on the heels of film producer Jon Peters and Dr. Drew Pinsky's remarks on TMZ, which stated that Lopez is “a love and sex addict” who “can't be alone. She needs a man in her life, she has never spent any real time developing herself,” celebrity matchmaker Patti Stanger joins the chorus of voices speculating about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage. Stanger predicts that Affleck will move on quickly.

'It's much easier for the guy to get [a woman], so JLo's probably going to be really depressed to try to date someone else,' Stanger told Daily Mail. “There's not enough quality men for women,” she added.

“Gisele [Bundchen] is gorgeous. JLo's gorgeous. They're probably the two people going standard in the aging department. But women breed, men go to the next one to get over their feelings. It's a whole different dynamic,” the celebrity matchmaker said before adding, “Men are spoiled, their egos get inflated and men age better.”