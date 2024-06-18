Jennifer Lopez's extreme ‘love and sex addiction’ failed her marriage with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading to divorce because of JLo's “love addiction”. (FILES) US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. Jennifer Lopez said on May 31, 2024 that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

The latest episode of ‘TMZ Investigates,’ titled ‘JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs,’ featured film producer Jon Peters and Dr. Drew Pinsky discussing the possibility that Lopez might be obsessed with romance.

“She’s a love and sex addict, look at the men she’s been with,” Peters, 79, commented, pointing to the fact that the 54-year-old superstar has been divorced three times and has had an additional broken engagement.

“She can't be alone. She needs a man in her life, she has never spent any real time developing herself. And her career is in the [censored]. And she's talented,” he added.

Dr. Drew identified Jennifer as a ‘love addicted’

Dr. Drew Pinsky, a well-known TV personality and addiction specialist, concurred with Peters' assessment, noting that “there are actually thousands of people engaged in 12-step programs who identify as love addicted.”

“The features of that include not having great boundaries, they tend to get sucked into relationships readily and easily, they fall hard for people, and once they go in they can't get themselves out.”

Earlier this year, Lopez announced the cancellation of her ‘This Is Me... Live Tour,’ which was set to begin on June 26.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she expressed in a newsletter.

The cancellation fueled speculation that it was due to both low ticket sales and her ongoing issues with Affleck.

JLo's career focus strain marriage with Ben

Reports indicate that the couple has been living separately while trying to determine the future of their relationship. They have also listed their $60 million marital home for sale.

An insider suggested that “Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself”, and this stems from their opposing lifestyles.

Us Weekly also reported last month that Ben “checked out” as their “honeymoon phase has worn off” due to their very different lifestyle.

“Of course Jenny is sad, she loves Ben, but they are just too different, there is no give and take, there was no blending, they are just on separate tracks,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier.

“She really tried hard to make it work, and it just did not work. She invested a lot of time and energy, and I think he did the same.”

“There is no one to blame here. It just was not in the cards. It is very hard for two massive stars to keep a marriage going, one has to give in, and in this case neither gave in,” the insider added.