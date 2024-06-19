Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to reunite after Air for crime thriller RIP
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon broke out together in 1997, when they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting.
Over 27 years after they broke through in Hollywood together, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon continue to collaborate with each other. The Hollywood Reporter claims that the actors are teaming up again for a crime thriller, titled RIP. (Also Read – ‘Why you Dunkin’ me, girl?’: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady annoy Jennifer Lopez in funny Super Bowl 2024 ad)
About RIP
While the plot details of the crime thriller are not known yet, it's set to be directed by Joe Carnahan, best known for helming Smokin' Aces (2006) and The Grey (2011). It's scheduled to go on floors this fall. RIP will be produced by Artists Equity, the banner co-owned by Ben and Matt.
About Ben and Matt's partnership
Ben and Matt met when they were 8 and 10 years old respectively in Cambridge. They opened a shared bank account, in which they'd deposit money either of them earned from early roles, which they used for the audition process. They were featured as extras in Phil Alden Robinson's 1989 sports fantasy film Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner in the lead role. They subsequently played supporting roles in Robert Mandel's 1992 film School Ties, starring Brendan Fraser in the lead role.
Their breakthrough came in 1997 when they co-wrote Gus Van Sant's cult film Good Will Hunting, starring the late Robin Williams in the lead. Matt and Ben, who also starred in the film, won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the movie. They later starred together in Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019). They also starred in and co-wrote Ridley Scott's 2021 historical drama The Last Duel.
They formed a production house together, Artists Equity, on the principle of offering profit participation to the other cast and crew, including below-the-line talent. Their first film under the banner was the biographical sports drama Air, directed by Ben and starring him and Matt, which released on Prime Video last year. They have The Accountant 2 (starring Ben), Unstoppable (starring Ben's wife Jennifer Lopez), and Small Things Like These (starring Cillian Murphy) in the pipeline.
