Kate Middleton's chemotherapy without hair loss sparks bizarre plastic surgery claims during Trooping the Colour

Princess Kate Middleton always stuns at royal engagements, and her recent appearance at Trooping the Colour was no exception. But this year, the buzz online wasn't just about her impeccable style, but her much-awaited comeback after remaining out of the public eye for a long period. Some internet chatter has taken a curious turn, focusing on Kate's health and cancer battle, because of which she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Many think that her recent appearance at the monarch’s birthday celebration was far more suspicious than her edited pictures in the past. Kate Middleton was sported in the same dress she wore to attended King Charles' coronation in May 2023.(Getty)

Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Colour appearance faces scrutiny

While royal followers celebrated Princess Kate's return to public view after a period of privacy with her family at Windsor Palace, some speculate that the woman seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony may not be Kate at all. These individuals, often labeled as conspiracy theorists, combed through photos and videos, searching for evidence to support their bizarre claims. While it was largely speculated that Kate would miss the major royal event, she surprised everyone with her last-minute wish to attend and appeared on the balcony alongside Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and her three kids George, Charlotte and Louise.

‘Chemotherapy but no hair loss?’

Some questioned Kate's remarkably good health despite her ongoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer, while others argued she simply appeared well-rested. Many voiced disbelief that someone undergoing chemotherapy could maintain such shiny, hazel-coloured, bouncy, and long hair. “You can have chemotherapy and not lose your hair?"

Thankfully, medical professionals confirm that not all chemotherapy treatments lead to hair loss. While some medications are well-known for causing considerable thinning or loss of hair, others have less severe adverse effects. Since details surrounding the Princess of Wales's preventative chemotherapy haven't been publicly shared, it's possible the specific drugs used minimized hair loss.

Internet questions if Kate had plastic surgery

Comparing past pictures of the princess with the new ones flooding the official Buckingham Palace website and Instagram handle, some have noticed a noticeable difference. Many speculate that she may have undergone cosmetic procedures during her time away from the public eye. "I wonder if this was more reconstructive work after an incident, rather than an elective surgery,” a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

A storm of internet rumours circled the Princess of Wales. From AI-generated photos to body double claims, speculation ran rampant. But for royal fans, the real story was simpler: seeing Kate healthy and smiling, engaging with the public despite recent challenges.