Kevin Costner reveals Prince William once mentioned late Princess Diana ‘kind of fancied’ him

On Tuesday, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner told People that Prince William once told him that his late mother, Princess Diana, “kind of fancied” him. Princess Diana, "kind of fancied" the Yellowstone star(File)

The meeting was arranged while Costner was in England a few years back, and the invitation came as a surprise to the Oscar-winning actor.

“I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay,' ” Costner told People.

The 69-year-old star described the encounter with the Prince of Wales as “very sweet” and “such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about.”

The California native recalls, “We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you.’ ” Although Costner is discreet about the details of their conversation, he emphasizes the positive impression Prince William left on him, calling him “quite a young man.”

“I’ll never say what we talked about but it was a very sweet thing. I’ve had such fond memories of who he [William] was … and what we talked about.”

Meeting with Prince William was not Costner’s first connection to the British royal family

Years earlier, he had been in talks with Princess Diana about a potential sequel to his 1992 hit film, The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston.

Costner credits Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, with facilitating the introduction to Princess Diana.

“There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it's how I operate,” Costner says about the project. He praised Sarah for her generosity in setting up the meeting, saying, “It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk.”

The veteran actor went on saying, “The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 [with Princess Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney.”

“I just remember her [Diana] being incredibly sweet on the phone when she asked the questions. She goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ But she said it in a very respectful — she was a little nervous because I think her life was very governed.”