Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga at Cannes Film Festival sees standing ovations and walkouts

ByGautaman Bhaskaran
May 21, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Kevin Costner's Horizon, An American Saga premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday and not everyone was impressed.

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga may have got a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday evening. But earlier during the movie, there were walkouts, several in fact. (Also read: 10 films premiering at Cannes Film Festival 2024 that we cannot wait to watch)

Kevin Costner meets fans after the screening of the film Horizon: An American Saga at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.(AFP)
Nonetheless, Costner was emotional when people clapped and screamed, “Kevin, Kevin, Kevin.” He promised the audience three more instalments of the Horizon franchise, the first of which will come this August.

Kevin Costner emotional after screening

“I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak,” Costner said to laughter. “Such good people. Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors that came with me, for people who believed in me who continued to work. It’s a funny business, and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here. I’ll never forget this — either will my children.”

About Horizon: An American Saga

The film – filled with blood and gore – looks at the way American West expanded, and it is narrated from the viewpoint of cattle ranchers, farmers and soldiers. They are seen building their future. Costner shoots his way through, and has a torrid affair with a distressed damsel. She is 33 years his junior.

Set against the visually stunning landscape of the vast frontier, Horizon provides a thought-provoking and unforgiving look at America’s past in an unmissable cinematic spectacle of scope, scale and character-driven emotion that can only be experienced on the big screen.

Costner invested $100 million of his own money, and he even mortgaged his ranch for the movie he wrote, produced, and starred in.

Costner has been specialising in Westerns – like Dances With The Wolves.

Apart from Costner, the work will have Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Jamie Campbell Bower and Thomas Haden Church.

