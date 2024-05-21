Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga at Cannes Film Festival sees standing ovations and walkouts

Nonetheless, Costner was emotional when people clapped and screamed, “Kevin, Kevin, Kevin.” He promised the audience three more instalments of the Horizon franchise, the first of which will come this August.

Kevin Costner emotional after screening

“I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak,” Costner said to laughter. “Such good people. Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors that came with me, for people who believed in me who continued to work. It’s a funny business, and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here. I’ll never forget this — either will my children.”

About Horizon: An American Saga

The film – filled with blood and gore – looks at the way American West expanded, and it is narrated from the viewpoint of cattle ranchers, farmers and soldiers. They are seen building their future. Costner shoots his way through, and has a torrid affair with a distressed damsel. She is 33 years his junior.

Set against the visually stunning landscape of the vast frontier, Horizon provides a thought-provoking and unforgiving look at America’s past in an unmissable cinematic spectacle of scope, scale and character-driven emotion that can only be experienced on the big screen.

Costner invested $100 million of his own money, and he even mortgaged his ranch for the movie he wrote, produced, and starred in.

Costner has been specialising in Westerns – like Dances With The Wolves.

Apart from Costner, the work will have Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Jamie Campbell Bower and Thomas Haden Church.