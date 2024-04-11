Will Kevin Costern return to Yellowstone after his last year's exit? Actor responds

Kevin Costner pledged of all things that he would love to be a part of the critically acclaimed series ‘Yellowstone’ again, even though he stepped away from the role last year. US actor and director Kevin Costner speaks about his film "Horizon: An American Saga" onstage during Warner Bros Pictures "The Big Picture" special presentation. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

The Paramount Network series, directed by Taylor Sheridan, deals with the difficult lives of Montana ranch owners like John Dutton (played by Costner) and their family’s weighty issues that bring chaos in their lives. The show stood unilaterally tall on its marked fifth season’ debut back in November 2022 with a commendable apex of its full three seasons to be unleashed in November 2023.

The 60-year-old actor, while conversing with Entertainment Tonight, stated that he is giving a thought to the idea of coming back to the series.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” Costner revealed. He had initially anticipated the series to run for seven seasons, but it currently stands at five.

“So how it works out – I hope it does – but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it,” he added.

The Waterworld star has also pondered the potential conclusion of his character’s narrative. “Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how it might be,” Costner said, and added, “but that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

Why Costner’s left the show at first place

Costner’s unexpected exit from Yellowstone was a topic of discussion amidst his divorce proceedings last November. He said the situation was “complicated” and mentioned that he had negotiated for additional seasons. However, he also stated, “I tried to break the logjam. They walked away.”

The scheduling conflicts that led to Costner’s departure are thought to be due to his commitment to his long-awaited passion project, “Horizon: An American Saga.” The film, which has been in development for 35 years, is described as a two-part event and is scheduled to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The release dates for the two chapters are set for 28 June and 16 August of this year.