Yellowstone's Kevin Costner shares family photo after divorce and he's ‘in love’

Kevin Costner, the charismatic Dances with Wolves star, is radiating love as he shares a heartwarming family update with fans. Let's dive into the joyous details of Kevin's latest addition and the fresh start he's embracing after a challenging period. Kevin Costner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

Meet the new family member: An adorable labrador up

Kevin, 69, took to Instagram to introduce the world to the newest member of his family – an irresistible labrador puppy. In his caption, he gushed, "Newest addition to the family. I'm already in love with this special guy."

Puppy love captured: A glimpse of Kevin's affection

Fans were treated to endearing snapshots of Kevin and his furry friend, capturing precious moments by the beach and amidst playful grassy surroundings. Kevin's genuine affection for the pup shines through, leaving fans cooing over the heartwarming scenes. The arrival of the puppy marks the beginning of a new year for Kevin, and fans are undoubtedly wishing him a year filled with joy and less drama.

Navigating divorce challenges: An update on Kevin's journey

Kevin faced a challenging divorce from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

After months of dispute, Kevin and Christine reached a custody and divorce agreement in September. The terms included a monthly child support payment and a settlement based on their prenuptial agreement.

Legal resolutions: Child support and property settlement

The court ordered Kevin to pay $63,209 in monthly child support, a significant reduction from the initially requested $248,000. Additional financial terms were settled, including Kevin offering $30,000 per month for a rental home after Christine vacated their estate.

Moving forward: Kevin and Christine's separate paths

Amidst divorce proceedings, both Kevin and Christine are moving forward in their personal lives. Christine has reportedly found companionship with financier Josh Connor, while Kevin is said to be romantically linked with singer Jewel.

Kevin's new romance: Sparks with singer Jewel

Images obtained by TMZ showcase Kevin and Jewel together on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The duo attended a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, founded by Jewel, keeping their romance mostly under the radar.

Kevin's family update reflects a man embracing love in various forms – from the unconditional joy of a puppy to the potential sparks of a new romance. Fans are thrilled to see Kevin stepping into the new year with positivity, surrounded by the love of family, furry friends, and perhaps, a special someone.